The Boling Bulldogs’ final scrimmage against the Tomball Christian Warriors gave them a good test to close out the preseason Thursday evening at Bulldog Stadium.
The Warrior’s offense had a good quarterback and running back which gave the Bulldogs defense plenty of looks. Tomball Christian’s defense was active and gave the Boling offense trouble early on, Bulldog head coach Kevin Urbanek said.
Boling this season is working with a brand new offensive line, which includes two freshmen. Making things even harder for Boling over the last couple of weeks, different members of the offensive line have been dealing with sicknesses and personal matters which have kept them all from practicing together and continuing to build chemistry. Boling didn’t rip off any big runs, but Urbanek was happy with the way they moved the ball.
“We had some pretty good (runs). They were pretty good defensively. We didn’t bust out a 70-yard run, but we had some explosive plays of 15-20 yards, we definitely had to work to move it down the field,” Urbanek said. “All and all, I thought we executed like I figured we would for a second scrimmage and we’re just getting better and better every week.”
The defense gave up a long pass play touchdown on a broken coverage, but firmed up following the breakdown, keeping passes in front of them and making tackles. After rarely seeing passes last week against St. John XXIII, the Boling defense was tested often through the air against the Warriors, giving them a lot of practice heading into the season.
“I thought we played (the pass) pretty well (against Tomball Christian). But we can still get a whole lot better and there is a lot of improvement that needs to be made,” Urbanek said.
The next time Boling will step onto the field, it will be in the regular season. For the third week in a row, the Bulldogs are staying in Boling with the Palacios Sharks in town next Friday night to open the season.
(0) comments
