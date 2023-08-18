The Boling Bulldogs’ final scrimmage against the Tomball Christian Warriors gave them a good test to close out the preseason Thursday evening at Bulldog Stadium.

The Warrior’s offense had a good quarterback and running back which gave the Bulldogs defense plenty of looks. Tomball Christian’s defense was active and gave the Boling offense trouble early on, Bulldog head coach Kevin Urbanek said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.