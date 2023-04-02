The Houston Roughnecks came up short in their third straight game on Sunday afternoon, as they lost to the St. Louis Battlehawks 24-15 at TDECU Stadium.
Houston (4-3 overall; 4-0 in their division) remains in first place in the XFL South Division, while St. Louis (5-2 overall; 2-2 in their division) sits in second place in the XFL North Division. The Houston defense set the tone to start the game, as linebacker John Daka forced a fumble on the Battlehawks’ opening play from scrimmage. C.J. Brewer came up with the recovery. St. Louis’ defense answered back, however, as quarterback Cole McDonald tossed an interception on Houston’s opening drive. The Battlehawks, taking advantage of the takeaway, ended their next drive with a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback A.J. McCarron to wide receiver Gary Jennings.
A 27-yard rush by running back Brycen Alleyne had the Roughnecks’ drive looking promising at the end of the first quarter, trailing 6-0. Houston’s first points of the game came early in the second quarter, as McDonald connected with wide receiver Deontay Burnett on a 1-yard touchdown pass, making the score 6-6. St. Louis responded on the next drive with a passing touchdown of their own as McCarron connected with receiver Hakeem Butler for a 5-yard score.
The Roughnecks kept the points on the board coming with a 25-yard field goal by Hunter Duplessis. On the following drive, Houston came up with back-to-back sacks thanks to Daka and Trent Harris. St. Louis ended the half with a 50-yard field goal, making the score 17-9.
Both teams went scoreless in the third quarter. There were a combined five punts between the two teams as the score remained 17-9 heading into the fourth. Houston’s defense started the final quarter the same way they started the opening one – with a takeaway. Scean Mustin forced the fumble and William Likely recovered it, returning it for a 35-yard touchdown. The Roughnecks trailed 17-15.
On St. Louis’ next drive, McCarron connected with Darrius Shepherd for a 10-yard score. The final score was 24-15, in favor of the St. Louis Battlehawks. The game had an attendance of 12,013.
The Roughnecks will hit the road for their Week 8 matchup. They take on the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, April 9, at the Alamodome.
Postgame notes
● The Houston Roughnecks are 9-3 (.750) all-time, dating back to the 2020 XFL season.
● QB Cole McDonald drew his first start of the season. He went 15/32 for 106 passing yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. He added 8 carries for 40 yards, and lost 1 fumble.
● RB Max Borghi led the team in both carries (9) and rushing yards (46).
● WR Cedric Byrd led the team in both receptions (7) and receiving yards (50).
● WR Deontay Burnett recorded his 5th receiving TD of the season (T-1st in XFL).
● Both LB Tavante Beckett and DB Ajene Harris had a team-high 8 total tackles.
● LB John Daka (1.5), Trent Harris (1), and Trevon Mason (0.5) all recorded sacks.
● LB Trent Harris recorded his seventh sack of the year (1st in XFL).
● Both DL Scean Mustin and LB John Daka had a forced fumble. Daka has 3 forced fumbles on the season (T-1st in XFL).
● Both DL C.J. Brewer and DB William Likely had a fumble recovery. Likely has 2 fumble recoveries this year (T-1st in XFL).
● DB William Likely recorded his 2nd fumble recovery for a touchdown this season (1st in XFL).
● Head Coach Wade Phillips is 4-3 (.571) in the XFL.
