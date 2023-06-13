Tiger Drills

Wharton incoming junior Jacorric Allen running during a conditioning drill.

 J-S Photos by Joshua Reese

The Wharton ISD summer workout program is in its third week and numbers have stayed strong. While the heat is starting to bear down on Wharton County, boy and girl athletes are taking advantage of the free workouts hosted by the school.

Wharton Athletic Director Alvin Dotson II is still chasing 100 athletes but is averaging between 70-80 students a day. At Tuesday morning workouts they had nearly 40 girls take part in the workouts.

