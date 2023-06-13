The Wharton ISD summer workout program is in its third week and numbers have stayed strong. While the heat is starting to bear down on Wharton County, boy and girl athletes are taking advantage of the free workouts hosted by the school.
Wharton Athletic Director Alvin Dotson II is still chasing 100 athletes but is averaging between 70-80 students a day. At Tuesday morning workouts they had nearly 40 girls take part in the workouts.
Dotson has been happy with his varsity football players consistently showing up to get their conditioning.
“I don’t have to call the varsity kids to get them up here. The majority of the varsity team has been here every day,” Dotson said. “Me and the coaching staff is focusing on (incoming) seventh grade through (incoming) 10th graders and get them up here and getting them used to (how we) work.”
The athletes are split into three groups: middle school boys, high school and middle school girls and varsity boys and they rotate through different drills in the weight room, the old gym and the practice field.
The workouts continue every week, Monday through Thursday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. until July 20. Workouts will continue during the week of July 4.
The Tigers have also stayed busy at night, playing in different seven-on-seven leagues to continue getting their secondary, receivers and quarterbacks workouts before two-a-days start. Dotson was pleased
with how his team competed against Terry, a larger school, last week, tying them.
“Going to Terry gives the defense some faster receivers to cover and we played pretty good last week,” Dotson said.
