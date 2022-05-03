The East Bernard Brahmarettes earned a series sweep of Onalaska at Mumford High School last week.
The Brahmarettes collected an 8-0 win Thursday and an 8-2 win Saturday.
East Bernard (24-4) advances to play Huntington (16-5-1) in the Region III-3A area round. The Devilettes swept Kirbyville in a three-game playoff over the weekend.
East Bernard 8, Onalaska 0
The Brahmarettes started the scoring quickly on Thursday with three runs in the opening frame in 8-0 win. Megan Gasch hit a double to score a run, while Lexie Warncke and Jolie Peloquin followed with singles.
Bryleigh Pless collected East Bernard’s third RBI hit to make it 3-0.
In the second inning, Morgan Gasch collected a single and stolen base to score on a Bailey Leopold single.
In the fifth inning, Warncke made it 5-0 East Bernard with a two-run home run over the left-field wall.
East Bernard got three more insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning. Warncke was intentionally walked with one out before Peloquin and Sommer Tijerina hit back-to-back doubles to extend the lead to 7-0. Addison Opela added an RBI single to make it 8-0.
Warncke kept Onalaska in check from the circle. She struck out 14 and walked three over seven innings while scattering one hit. The East Bernard defense faced only four batted balls in play.
Morgan Gasch was 3-for-3 in the lead-off spot with two runs scored. Peloquin was 3-for-4 with a run scored an RBI. Tijerina drove in two runs.
East Bernard 8, Onalaska 2
Onalaska had a short-lived lead Saturday, but East Bernard grabbed the lead and didn’t look back in an 8-2 victory.
Sommer Tijerina reached on an error and moved around all bases on additional errors.
Shae Salcido (single) and Kaki Seay (double) followed with hits before Morgan, and Megan Gasch collected two-out RBI singles.
Jolie Peloquin added two more runs in the fourth inning with a single. Megan Gasch had reached on a double.
Onalaska added a second run in the sixth inning after an East Bernard, but the Brahmarettes answered with two more runs in the bottom of the frame. Peloquin ripped a single to center with two runners in scoring position.
Lexie Warncke allowed two unearned runs on one hit over seven innings, striking out 16 and walking two.
