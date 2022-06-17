The Sugar Land Space Cowboys continued their roll Thursday night winning their sixth game in a row with a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over the Round Rock Express
The six-game winning streak matches the longest in franchise history and is the longest active streak of Triple A teams. The streak includes a three-game series sweep last week of the Las Vegas Aviators.
Lewis Brinson helped fuel the comeback win, going 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI.
Brinson delivered a game-tying RBI single in the eighth and Alex McKenna’s opposite-field double in the ninth brought home Korey Lee for the game-winning score. It marked the Space Cowboys’ first win this season when trailing after eight innings.
Jonathan Bermudez matched his season high with six innings, striking out five while allowing two runs on four hits. Enoli Paredes tossed a scoreless eighth to pick up the winning decision and Ronel Blanco notched his third save with a scoreless ninth.
On Wednesday, Enmanuel Valdez hit three solo homers in a 10-4 win for the Space Cowboys over the Round Rock Express. Valdez joined Jake Meyers and Jeremy Peña, who hit three homers for Sugar Land on Sept. 21, 2021, against Albuquerque. He hit his home runs in the first, third and fifth innings.
Meyers, who is amidst a Major League rehab assignment, hit a solo home run directly in front of Valdez in the third. It was the first home run of the year for Meyers, who started in center field and was appearing in the ninth game of his MLB rehab stint.
Shawn Dubin got the start and struck out a season-high eight batters through four innings. Dubin has struck out 13 batters through his last two appearances.
On Tuesday, the Space Cowboys scored a season-high six runs in the first inning as they opened their six-game series in Round Rock with a 6-3 win.
JJ Matijevic got the scoring frenzy started with a leadoff home run. The next day he was recalled to the Houston Astros to replace the injured Jeremy Peña.
Following a double from Corey Julks and single from Jake Meyers, Enmanuel Valdez drove in a pair with a double. David Hensley added a two-run double as well just two batters later. The six-run first was capped when Hensley came around to score on a fielding error on Round Rock shortstop Davis Wendzel on a ground ball off the bat of Korey Lee.
Peter Solomon got the start and struck out four through four innings, allowing just one run. Chad Donato came on in relief and picked up the win, allowing two runs (one earned) through five innings, striking out three.
Up next
The Space Cowboys return to Constellation Field on Tuesday for a six-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners). Promotions include a Brewfest on Saturday, June 25, and a cowboy hat giveaway on Sunday, June 26.
