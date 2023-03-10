East Bernard clobbers Boling in softball

Boling pitcher Kamryn Mears looks to make a throw after a bunted softball against East Bernard Tuesday night on the road. Also pictured are Izzy Muhlhausen (left) and Ryleigh Bialas.

 Photo by Joshua Reese

The Boling Lady Bulldogs scored first, but it was the East Bernard Brahmarettes scoring often, picking up the 11-1 win in East Bernard Tuesday night.

East Bernard used timely hits and a stellar pitching performance from senior Lexie Warncke to pick up their first win of district play. Warncke struck out 17 Lady Bulldogs and only allowed one hit and one earned run.

