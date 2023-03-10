East Bernard clobbers Boling in softball

The Boling Lady Bulldogs scored first, but it was the East Bernard Brahmarettes scoring often, picking up the 11-1 win in East Bernard Tuesday night.
East Bernard used timely hits and a stellar pitching performance from senior Lexie Warncke to pick up their first win of district play. Warncke struck out 17 Lady Bulldogs and only allowed one hit and one earned run.
“The energy (was working) for sure. I did my best and I knew my team had my back,” Warncke said. “We just did our best. We came out and showed out.”
Boling took the lead in the top of the first inning. Lady Bulldog junior Kenna Gibson walked to start the game. Warncke fired back with back-to-back strikeouts, but Gibson used her legs to steal two bases. On third with two outs, Gibson scored on a wild pitch.
Warncke roared back from the score, striking out the next eight straight Lady Bulldog batters.
Boling sophomore pitcher Kamryn Mears started the game, allowing only one base runner through the first eight East Bernard batters. However, with one out in the bottom of the third inning, sophomore nine-hole hitter Abigail Garcia got East Bernard going with a walk.
Senior Bailey Leopold followed, reaching on an error, allowing Garcia to take third. Brahmarette sophomore Taylor Viktorin laid down a perfect punt in between three Boling defenders, scoring Garica to tie the game and move Leopold to third base. Warncke helped herself out at the plate, taking a fly ball deep to left field, far enough to drive Leopold home and give East Bernard the lead.
Warncke continued dealing in the circle, with two base runners reaching base in the final three innings.
In the top of the fourth inning, with two outs, Boling put pressure on East Bernard for the final time. Lady Bulldog sophomore Jaedyn Cordero hit a laser to left field, Boling’s lone hit in the game. With a runner on second, Warncke got a swinging strike on a 3-2 count to end the inning.
The Brahmarettes played add-on getting four more runs in the bottom of the fourth and six runs in the bottom of the sixth stopping the game an inning early.
Leopold, Warncke, and junior Addison Opela all had two hits apiece for East Bernard. Opela led the team with three RBIs and Garcia and junior Myla Mahalitc scored two runs each.
East Bernard came into the game coming off a 1-1-4 performance in the Lamar Consolidated tournament, where they faced 5A and 6A schools. In the latest Texas Girls Coaching Association state rankings, the Brahmarettes are 14th in 3A.
“We’re just improving. We’re definitely not at (our) full potential, (but) I think we’re doing pretty good,” Warncke said.
In the game, Warncke passed 1,000 strikeouts for her career. Warncke, who’s been pitching for the Brahmarettes since her freshmen year, after her 17 strikeouts she now has 1,007 in her career. She had 126 as a freshman during the COVID-shortened season. During a full year as a sophomore she had 380 punch-outs and last season she had 340. Following her performance against Boling, she has 160, midway through her senior year.
