Getting Ready For Homecoming

The Wharton Tigers are hoping to return to the win column this week as the team hits the field at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium for the first time this season for WHS’ Homecoming against Houston-Yates Friday night. Above, the team runs onto the field at Barnett Stadium in Houston ahead of the Tigers’ 46-6 loss to Houston-Worthing Saturday night.

 Photo by Sam Scinta Jr.

Saturday night at Barnett Stadium in Houston was not fun for the Wharton High School football team as the Tigers fell behind early and never recovered in a 46-6 loss to the Worthing Colts.

Tigers’ head coach Alvin Dotson is hoping that changes this week as the team prepares for its Homecoming showdown against Houston-Yates Friday night at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium.

