Saturday night at Barnett Stadium in Houston was not fun for the Wharton High School football team as the Tigers fell behind early and never recovered in a 46-6 loss to the Worthing Colts.
Tigers’ head coach Alvin Dotson is hoping that changes this week as the team prepares for its Homecoming showdown against Houston-Yates Friday night at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium.
“I know in Texas, high school football is a big deal, but it’s supposed to be fun,” Dotson continued. “That’s the message I’m sending to them. They have to realize that. Sometimes it’s a lot of pressure to win when, historically, you haven’t won a lot.
“So I think next week at practice we’re going to try to have a little bit more fun at practice, to loosen them up,” Dotson said. “That way they might be able to focus a little bit more.”
The Tigers, coming into their Week-2 meeting with Houston-Worthing Saturday Night, struggled out of the gate, giving up a touchdown on the opening defensive possession before a bad snap on a punt attempt set up the Colts with a first-and-10 situation from the Wharton 28.
Devin Simpson scored a few plays later off left tackle from the three-yard line, putting the Colts up 16-0 with 2:33 remaining in the first quarter.
Wharton answered back in the early seconds of the second quarter when quarterback Ja’Keon Jackson hit a wide-open Brandon Sims on a wheel route from the Worthing 30, pulling the Tigers within 16-6 with 11:50 left before the halftime break.
The score was the last for the Tigers.
Worthing quarterback Davion Edward scored rushing touchdowns on consecutive Colt possessions, which put the home team up 32-6 with 3:13 remaining in the first half.
Perhaps the highlight of the game came in the waning moments of the second quarter, when Worthing wideout Jacory Thurman lept to corral a deflection off a Wharton cornerback, getting a foot inbounds with possession to secure a circus touchdown and put the Colts up 38-6 with 93 seconds left before intermission.
Worthing came out of the break strong, scooping up a Wharton fumble to set up a 48-yard touchdown run for the game’s final score with 11:28 left in the third.
A couple of minutes later, some of the Tigers’ frustrations started to boil over after Edward couldn’t connect with his receiver.
Words were shared between Wharton’s JK Baldridge and Worthing’s Darnell Woodard, leading to Tigers players and coaches coming over to the Worthing sideline to separate Baldridge and get him back to the sideline.
“We’ve got to make sure that, no matter if we’re winning or losing, we don’t lose our cool,” Dotson said. “I think tonight was a chippy game, and a lot of guys lost their focus. We just have to get back on the right track and it goes back to not just practice, but the mental preparation before the game that takes place in the classrooms.”
Both Baldridge and Woodard were ejected after the skirmish.
Dotson said this situation is an example of why he and the other coaches in his program stress the importance of keeping composure during a game.
“We do character education, and we make sure we try to build character because not everything in life is going to go your way,” Dotson said. “This is a classic example. I told them in the locker room at halftime that football is a game and you’re supposed to have fun. I said that, in the second half, we should go out and have some fun. “
Fortunately for both sides, the fireworks ended there as a running clock which started in the third quarter shortened the second half and helped the Colts close out the win.
“We just weren’t focused and ready to play from the start,” Dotson said of his team’s performance. “I don’t know if it was playing on the road two weeks in a row or what. I thought we had good days in practice but we just weren’t focused at all.
“We weren’t focused,” Dotson repeated. “I didn’t think the gameplan was bad, I just don’t think we executed it well.”
When asked what he had in mind to get his team back on the right track ahead of its contest with Yates, Dotson said he had some ideas.
“We’re going to liven practice up a little bit,” Dotson said. “Maybe have some food and maybe show them a little bit more love and let them know the human side of things, and trim the gameplan down a little bit to a point where it’s focused on them getting it on the first try, and then just rep it and rep it and rep it.”
The Tigers will look to get back on the right track for their Homecoming contest Friday night against a Yates team that is coming off a 63-24 road loss to Houston-Madison Friday night.
The Lions also dropped a Week-1 meeting 65-0 against Dallas-Carter Sept. 26.
Yates was a playoff team in 2022, finishing 5-5 in the regular season with a 5-2 mark in 4A-1 Region III to place third.
The Lions won last year’s meeting with the Tigers 29-0 but lost seven key seniors from that team.
Kick-off between the Lions and Tigers is slated for 7 p.m. at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium in town, with the Homecoming King and Queen being announced at halftime.
