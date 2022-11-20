Washington dominates Texans 23-10

The Washington Commanders were never challenged as they beat the Houston Texans 23-10 Sunday at NRG Stadium.
The Texans spotted the Commanders 20 first half points and could not make it up in the second half.
“Our fans deserved a lot more than we gave them today. We have to put a better product on the football field. We are trying to do what we think gives us the best chance to win. We consider all different things in the course of the game,” Texans head coach Lovie Smith said.
Once again, the Texans did not show up for the first half. Just 1:44 into the game, Texans quarterback Davis Mills threw an interception that the Commanders Kendall Fuller returned 37 yards for a touchdown giving the Commanders a quick 7-0 lead. Curtis Samuel added a 10-yard touchdown run and Joey Slye kicked two field goals to give the Commanders a 20-0 halftime lead. The Texans set a franchise record for fewest total yards in the first half by generating just five total yards.
“We have had some disappointing losses this year, but we have not had many games this year where they were better than us pretty much from start to finish. Offensively we started with a first drive like that and that is tough. Their defense dominated us up front. It’s pretty hard to get a running game going, and it is hard to pass the football, when there is that much pressure,” Smith said.
The Texans got on the scoreboard in the third quarter when Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked a 29-yard field goal. The Commanders matched that with a Slye 44-yard field goal. The Texans did score a touchdown with 3:19 to go in the game as Mills scored on a 4-yard run to make the final score 23-10.
For the game, the Texans had 148 total yards. Davis Mills completed 19 of 33 passes for 169 yards. Mills had two interceptions and was sacked five times for 42 yards. Brandin Cooks caught three passes for 70 yards. The Texans had 21 rushing yards in the game.
“We have been able to run the football each week. Today we were not able to run the football. Nothing else is going to work when you can’t do that. We were never in the game today.
There is total disappointment in the effort we had today. We have not been dominated the way we were dominated today,” Smith said.
The Commanders had 344 total yards. Taylor Heinicke completed 15 of 27 passes for 191 yards. Antonio Gibson rushed 18 times for 72 yards.
“We just got beat. If there was something we could have done, we would have done it. We are searching for answers. We will keep working on different combinations. Today we were dominated up front and couldn’t get anything going. There is not a whole lot that we are doing well right now. We are not a good football team right now. But that is how most football teams start off, you keep working on things and eventually you get a little better,” Smith said.
Next week, the Texans (1-8-1) play in Miami on Sunday afternoon.
Scoring plays:
Q1: 13:16 WAS Kendall Fuller 37-yard pass interception for touchdown. Joey Slye extra point kick.
WAS 7, HOU 0
Q2: 11:44 WAS Curtis Samuel 10-yard touchdown run. Slye extra point kick.
WAS 14, HOU 0
4:55 WAS Slye 25-yard field goal.
WAS 17, HOU 0
0:07 WAS Slye 24-yard field goal.
WAS 20, HOU 0
Q3: 9:53 HOU Ka’imi Fairbairn 29-yard field goal.
WAS 20, HOU 3
Q4: 12:08 WAS Slye 44-yard field goal.
WAS 23, HOU 3
3:19 HOU Davis Mills 4-yard run. Fairbairn extra point kick.
WAS 23, HOU 10
