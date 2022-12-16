The Wharton swim program saw a lot of tough competition at the Nava Invitational in El Campo this past Saturday competing against a number of tough 4A, 5A and 6A schools.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers had five swimmers place in the top 20 in their events. Wharton had two girls’ relays place near the top 10, with both the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle coming in 13th.
Overall the Wharton program scored 21 points. The girls’ team scored 19 coming in 17th place, ahead of Columbus. The boys came in 17th seven points away from West Columbia.
Following the winter break, Wharton will travel back to El Campo for the District 12 meet on Jan. 13.
This year, Wharton will no longer be competing against 5A schools at the district level with 4A schools having their own classification.
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay
1) El Campo High School (2:05.91)
13) Wharton (2:58.92) Toxey Quinn, Taylor Brune, Kelsey Rodriguez and Logan Burditt
1) El Campo High School (26.56)
21) Wharton - Taylor Brune (32.68)
29) Wharton - Logan Burditt (33.87)
46) Wharton - Kelsey Rodriguez (38.17)
48) Wharton - Toxey Quinn (40.51)
50) Wharton - Valerie Vasquez (40.62)
1) El Campo High School (23.14)
15) Wharton - Andrew Howell (26.97)
1) Calallen High School (55.69)
28) Wharton - Logan Burditt (1:21.10)
38) Wharton - Kelsey Rodriguez (1:27.06)
1) Randle High School (53.20)
17) Wharton - Andrew Howell (1:03.28)
Girls 200-Yard Freestyle Relay
1) El Campo High School (1:50.19)
13) Wharton (2:23.95) Logan Burditt, Toxey Quinn, Kelsey Rodriguez and Taylor Brune
Girls 100-Yard Backstroke
1) Halletsville High School (1:06.45)
14) Wharton - Toxey Quinn (1:48.08)
