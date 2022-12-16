The Wharton swim program saw a lot of tough competition at the Nava Invitational in El Campo this past Saturday competing against a number of tough 4A, 5A and 6A schools.

The Tigers and Lady Tigers had five swimmers place in the top 20 in their events. Wharton had two girls’ relays place near the top 10, with both the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle coming in 13th.

