The Wharton County Junior College Pioneers picked up three wins last week, going 3-1 against Coastal Bend College.
The Pioneers closed the series with a home doubleheader sweep against Coastal Bend Saturday afternoon.
Wharton picked up a 13-5 win in the finale. The two-three hole of freshman Ben Columbus (Sentinel Secondary) and sophomore Casey Sunseri (Woodlands) accounted for seven of Wharton’s 14 hits.
Their lone loss was in the opener. The Pioneers lost a lead late, with Coastal College scoring two runs in the bottom of the ninth to come from behind.
Wharton’s offense had 43 runs in the four-game series, including a 20-run explosion in game two.
With the wins, the Pioneers (25-12, 13-5) are one game behind Alvin Community College, which leads Region 14.
Sunseri led the team with 10 hits against Coastal College.
Columbus has 40 RBIs, second-most in Region 14.
Pioneer freshman Rome Shubert (Santa Fe) picked up his sixth win of the season, allowing one earned across seven innings in game three. Shubert’s 1.21 ERA is the seventh in Division I.
Wharton will start the second round of conference play Thursday with a three-game series against Galveston College. They will play a doubleheader Saturday at home starting at 2 p.m.
