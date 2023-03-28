The Boling Bulldogs have played strong over the past couple of weeks and have been rewarded with a state ranking this past week.
Riding nine wins in a row, the Bulldogs have been ranked 25th in 3A by Txhighschoolbaseball.com.
The Bulldogs hot play also has them in first place in district play, undefeated with five wins, including a win over Danbury.
Boling is the only state-ranked baseball team currently in Wharton County.
Softball rankings
The East Bernard Brahmarettes rose to 18th place in 3A according to the Texas Girls Coaches Association, following two wins last week. East Bernard is undefeated in district with five wins after outlasting Danbury on the road Friday night in extra innings.
El Campo is the county’s highest ranked softball team, rising to seventh in 4A by the TGCA. The Ladybirds are second in district, with a loss to Needville earlier in the year, but have scored 24 runs in their past two wins.
