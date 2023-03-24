Four Boling and Wharton girl powerlifters competed in the state championship this last week at the Comerica Center in Frisco.
Boling sent three girls to the state championship, Lady Bulldog junior Ellie Voulgaris, senior Alana Rodriguez, freshman Allie Page.
Voulgaris was the only Lady Bulldog to place inside the top 10 in her weight class. Voulgaris placed ninth at state in the 165-pound division, lifting 730 pounds between the deadlift, bench press and squat. She broke her personal best by 15 combined pounds. Voulgaris’s best lift was in the deadlift with 305 pounds.
Rodriguez finished 10th in the 114-pound division. She lifted a combined 615 pounds, her deadlift of 240 pounds was her best. Page came in 11th place in the 97-pound division, she was close to combining to lift four times her weight.
“The program has grown every year. We started with six girls in 2020 and we have 13 now,” Boling powerlifting coach Robbie Beisel said. “The state participation is a reflection of the growth of the program and of the work ethic of the student-athletes. These girls earned it and I’m extremely proud of them.”
The Lady Bulldogs had 11 lifters compete at regionals this year.
Boling had one lifter competing at state last year, as part of the 3A large school division.
The Wharton Lady Tiger freshman Ilah Gutierrez was the only athlete representing the school at the state championship last week.
Gutierrez competed in the 123-pound weight class and finished in 15th place out of 17 lifters. She beat her personal best by 45 pounds at state.
“Making it to state as a freshman is something that’s extremely tough to do,” Wharton powerlifting coach Daniel Gaona Jr. said. “Ilah is one of those kids who is just a natural lifter. She crushed her personal best total from the regional meet by 45 pounds. I wasn’t surprised by her breaking her personal records because Ilah’s one of those kids whose shine only gets brighter with the size of the stage.”
She added 30 pounds to her personal best squat, with a 280 squat at state. Overall Gutierrez lifted a combined 675 pounds, lifting 630 pounds at regionals.
The Lady Tigers had six athletes lifting at the regional meet this year.
