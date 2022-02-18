Long range offense sinks Brahmarettes

Ten three's from the Central Heights Lady Devils was too much for the East Bernard Brahmarettes to overcome, as their season came to an end in the area round of the playoffs at Cleveland High School Thursday night.
Brahmarette senior post Samantha Rabius blocked and changed some shots at the rim, but the Lady Devils picked East Bernard apart from the outside, getting the 65-44 win.
The Lady Devils were ranked 18th in the state, according to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. The Lady Devils long range barrage started early getting two quick corner threes.
East Bernard on offense had a hard time attacking the rim with Central Heights defenders collapsing in the paint. The Brahmarettes offense only picked up four points, while the Lady Devils sprinted ahead leading 13 points.
Brahmarette junior Sarah Devine opened the third quarter with a three to make it a 34-20 game. Central Heights offense answered the score with a quick layup.
East Bernard followed with a miss, but Rabius blocked a Lady Devil shot on the other end of the court. Devine got the rebound dribbled up court and passed the ball back to Rabius for a layup. Rabius intercepted a Central Heights pass, made the pass ahead to sophomore Abby Hudgins who finished off the possession with a layup.
The 7-2 East Bernard run was wiped away with a pair of Central Heights threes. The rest of the night any offense the Brahmarettes mustered, Central Heights answered. East Bernard hung with Central Heights in the second half, getting outscored 31-27.
East Bernard had a tough time guarding the Lady Devils with their long range offense spread throughout their team. Five different Central Height's players had at least one three.
Hudgins led the Brahmarettes with 19 points, Rabius chipped in 13. East Bernard closed the season with a 19-8 record, taking second place in District 24.
“The girls fought hard. It didn’t end like we hoped, but I couldn’t have asked for more heart on that court. I am proud of them,” East Bernard coach Tiffany Lemos said.
The Brahmarettes will return an experienced team next season, losing only two seniors in Kynlee Hall and Rabius.
Central Heights will meet the winner of Woodville and Boling, who played Friday night after the press deadline.
