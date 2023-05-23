For the second year in a row, the Franklin Lionettes have ended the East Bernard Brahmarettes season, falling two games to one, in the best of three series at Waller High School this past week.
Unlike last year, the Brahmarettes won a game, tying them 1-1 with a commanding 6-0 win on Friday night. In the finale, to send the winner to the regional finals, Franklin jumped on East Bernard early and walked away with the 9-1 series victory Saturday afternoon.
Like in game one, senior Bailey Leopold started things off for East Bernard, slamming a solo home run over the centerfield wall to give the Brahmarettes a 1-0 lead.
East Bernard got another single in the inning from junior Megan Gasch, but Franklin was about to work around it and get out of the inning.
Brahmarette senior Lexie Warncke was on her game, spreading out two hits over her seven innings of work. Franklin only got two base runners off of Warncke, as she struck out 10 batters.
With Warncke pitching well, they didn’t need many runs, but they added five more insurance scores picking up two in the third, one in the fourth and another two in the fifth.
Brahmarette junior Sommer Tijerina and sophomore Abigail Garcia drove in two runs each.
The Brahmarettes opened up with the lead in the first two games, but in the finale, Franklin wasted no time, punching across three runs in the top of the first inning.
A four-base error scored Franklin’s first run of the game. But the inning got tougher with East Bernard walking a batter on a 3-2 count. Franklin followed with a double to score the runner. With one out East Bernard got a ground out, but it moved the runner from second to third and a single made it a 3-0 game.
Despite facing the Franklin pitcher for a third game, East Bernard had a tough time finding a hole in their defense. It wasn’t until the bottom of the fourth that the Brahmarettes got a runner to second base.
Another error helped Franklin add a fourth run in the top of the third inning. Trailing 4-0, in the bottom of the fourth, Grasch doubled to centerfield with one out in the inning. With a runner in scoring position, Franklin wiggled out of damage getting back-to-back outs on a strikeout and a ground out.
Franklin took advantage and added three more scores in the top of the fifth, jumping out to an eight-run lead.
The Brahmarettes got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth. Leopold tripled to start off the inning and Wancke drove her home with a single to center field. East Bernard passed the bat to Gasch, drawing a five-pitch walk. Threatening to make it a big inning with two on and no outs, Franklin again maneuvered around the traffic and got the next three outs in order, ending the Brahmarettes’ hope of making it to the regional final.
