Tense Stare

East Bernard senior Bailey Leopold listens to fellow senior Lexie Warncke, out of frame, before stepping into the batters’ box against Franklin Friday night in Waller.

 L-N Photo by Joshua Reese

For the second year in a row, the Franklin Lionettes have ended the East Bernard Brahmarettes season, falling two games to one, in the best of three series at Waller High School this past week.

Unlike last year, the Brahmarettes won a game, tying them 1-1 with a commanding 6-0 win on Friday night. In the finale, to send the winner to the regional finals, Franklin jumped on East Bernard early and walked away with the 9-1 series victory Saturday afternoon.

