Boling baseball powers past New Waverly

Boling prevailed in the battle of the Bulldogs, sweeping New Waverly at C.E. King High School, earning a bi-district championship for the second straight season.
Boling’s offense showed up big scoring 20 runs in the two games. Boling won 7-5 in game one and 13-2 in game two. The pitching got solid work from juniors Hayden Albert and Jaxson Urbanek and senior Lance Kocian, as they powered past New Waverly, striking out 21 batters in two games.
“Hayden and Lance both performed real well, threw the max. I’m very pleased we used two (starting) pitchers in the series and Jaxson came in and cleaned it up,” Boling coach Brent Tritschler said.
Boling in the finale led start to finish, jumping out to a quick 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning. New Waverly used six pitchers Saturday evening, but none could cool off Boling’s offense. Boling’s batters picked up 21 walks and hits as they put pressure on New Waverly throughout the night.
Urbanek got Boling on the scoreboard early, getting hit by a pitch to start the game. The Bulldog speedster stole second and third bases, coming home to score on an error. Boling continued to take advantage of free bases with four walks in the inning, mixing in singles from Kocian and senior Kade Sweat to help the team grab a five-run lead.
Boling added a sixth run in the top of the second inning on a two-out single from Kocian.
On the mound, Kocian was dealing, limiting New Waverly to one hit and two unearned runs. Kocian would last 5.1 innings before giving way to Urbanek to close out the night. New Waverly tacked on a score in the bottom of the second and sixth innings pulling within four runs. Boling closed the night with their biggest inning in the short series with seven runs.
Four runs came from the swing of junior Trenton Jones’ bat in the top of the seventh inning. Boling quickly loaded the bases to start the seventh. With one out, Jones took the second pitch he saw and sent the ball flying over the left field wall for a grand slam.
“I was just going up there with no expectations to hit one and it ended up going out,” Jones said. “I’ve been trying to hit a home run all year and it just went it, I don’t know. I’ve been hitting the ball (hard) recently.”
The home run was the first of the season for Jones, who leads the team with a 1.002 OPS (on-base plus slugging).
After back-to-back walks, sophomore Kyler Sweat continued the scoring with a triple, coming home to score on an error.
Boling will move on to the second round of the playoffs and meet the Diboll Lumberjacks in a best of three-game series on Thursday, Friday and Saturday (if needed) at C.E. King High School. All games will be at 7 p.m. Diboll last season did not advance out of bi-district, this year they came in first in their district with a 9-1 record.
“Second year in a row we’ve gone to the second round, now we’ve just got to get over that hump and get to the third round,” Tritschler said.
