The Houston Texans beat the New Orleans Saints 17-13 Saturday night at NRG Stadium as they opened the 2022 preseason.
Trailing 13-10 with 2:15 to go in the game and the ball on their own 10-yard line, the Texans took advantage of two blown coverages by the Saints’ secondary to move the ball to the Saints’ 6-yard line where third team quarterback Jeff Driskel threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Johnny Johnson III with 25 seconds left on the clock.
The win was the first for new head coach Lovie Smith.
“We faced some adversity tonight. The Saints had a few drives against us, but it’s how you finish. This win will give us a big boost,” Smith said.
“Lovie is an unbelievable person and a great motivator of men. Guys respond well to him, and I love playing for him,” said Driskel.
Prior to the last two-minute heroics, the Texans played like it was their first game in many months. Second year quarterback Davis Mills played the first two series of the game, and the Texans gained a net total of 10 yards. Mills completed 3 passes on 3 attempts for 14 passing yards, but he was unable to get a first down.
Driskel came on to play the rest of the first half and completed 7 of 11 passes for 59 yards including a four-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Camp. The Texans took advantage of two Saints’ turnovers to put 10 points on the board. The Saints scored a first quarter touchdown on a nine-yard pass from Andy Dalton to Dwayne Washington and added a 23-yard field goal by Wil Lutz in the second quarter to make the score 10-10 at halftime.
Both teams were equally inept in the third quarter. The Texans generated 33 yards of total offense with one first down and were flagged for five penalties for 40 yards. The Saints had 43 yards of total offense and four first downs.
Capitalizing on a Texans’ interception late in the third quarter, the Saints opened the fourth quarter with a 36-yard field goal by John Parker Romo to take the lead 13-10. Meanwhile, the Texans raised their ineptness to a new level in the first 13 minutes of the fourth quarter.
The Texans ran nine plays and gained just 18 yards before their game-winning drive at the end of the game.
For the game, Driskel completed 16 of 26 passes for 165 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. The bright spot of the game was rookie running back Dameon Pierce who rushed for 49 yards on five carries in limited action in the second quarter.
“Pierce is a great runner with great vision and cutting ability,” Driskel said.
On defense, Derek Rivers had two sacks and two tackles for a loss. On the negative side, the Texans had 11 penalties for 99 yards.
For the Saints, Andy Dalton completed five of five passes for 51 yards and a touchdown in one series, and Ian Book completed 15 of 22 passes for 121 yards with one interception.
The Texans play the Los Angeles Rams on Friday night in Los Angeles.
Scoring Plays:
First quarter:
7:48 Saints Dwayne Washington 9-yard pass from Andy Dalton; Wil Lutz kick.
Saints 7, Texans 0
1:20 Texans Ka’imi Fairbairn 49-yard field goal.
Saints 7, Texans 3
Second quarter:
11:50 Texans Jalen Camp 4-yard pass from Jeff Driskel; Ka’imi Fairbairn kick.
Texans 10, Saints 7
1:52 Saints Wil Lutz 23-yard field goal.
Texans 10, Saints 10
Fourth quarter:
12:26 Saints John Parker Romo 36-yard field goal.
Saints 13, Texans 10
0:25 Texans Johnny Jonson III 6-yard pass from Jeff Driskel;
Ka’imi Fairbairn kick.
Texans 17, Saints 13
