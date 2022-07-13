Even Earth’s Mightiest Heroes couldn’t help the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros) overcome the Chihuahuas of El Paso (San Diego Padres) as the visitors took four of six games in last week’s series at Constellation Field.
The Space Cowboys sported Captain America-themed uniforms and costumed characters made appearances Saturday as part of Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond night. Sugar Land saw a 5-1 lead vanish in a 6-5 loss despite the heroics of Jose Siri, who belted a home run, his sixth in 10 games, before being recalled to the Astros on Sunday.
On Sunday, Forrest Whitley made his second start since joining the Space Cowboys on Monday and tossed a scoreless 1 2/3 innings with a strikeout in a 4-3 loss. Joe Record came on in relief and struck out four batters through 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Whitley. Down 4-0, the Space Cowboys mounted a comeback effort, scoring all three runs in the eighth. David Hensley hit an RBI single, Enmanuel Valdez added a sacrifice fly, and Pedro León finished the three-run frame with an RBI single.
On Saturday, Siri’s first-inning solo home run traveled 420 feet to left field. It helped the Space Cowboys jump out to a 5-1 lead through three innings. Lewis Brinson followed Siri’s homer with a double and Taylor Jones drove in Brinson a batter later with a double of his own.
Enmanuel Valdez drove in a pair of runs with a double in the second. Jones hit a solo home run in the fourth to put the Space Cowboys up 5-1.
El Paso scored five of its six runs in the fifth inning. Former Sugar land Skeeter CJ Hinojosa and Eguy Rosario combined to go 4-for-8 with a double and three RBIs.
Brandon Bielak got the start for the Space Cowboys and lowered his ERA to 2.91, striking out three and allowing one run through four innings. Enoli Paredes lowered his ERA to 0.84 with two scoreless innings, striking out three.
On Friday, Valdez went 3-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBIs in an 11-3 loss. The Space Cowboys opened the scoring in their half of the first with a bases-loaded walk from Pedro León. León finished the night 1-for-3 with an RBI and a pair of stolen bases.
Upcoming
The Space Cowboys began a six-game series against the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks) on Tuesday. It was the first-ever game between Reno and Sugar Land. There will be three giveaways this weekend, beginning with a Hunter Brown bobblehead on Friday, an Alex Bregman Colt .45s road jersey on Saturday, and holiday socks on Sunday.
