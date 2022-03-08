The Wharton Tigers got a big 12-1 win over the Bay City Blackcats Saturday afternoon to close the Boling Tournament.
The Tigers got good pitching and a number of hits and walks to take an early lead they didn’t give up.
Wharton loaded the bases without getting a hit. Wharton senior Blaine Zulauf gave the Tigers a lead drawing a walk. The Tigers grabbed another run before they got their first out. Tiger junior Robert Rodriquez added two more runs, hitting a single to left field.
Rodriquez on the mound went five strong innings allowing one hit and one earned run. The Tiger pitcher struck out three while walking three.
Along with beating Bay City in the tournament, the Tigers beat Edna but lost to Brenham and Boling.
Boling
The Boling Bulldogs went 3-0 in their home tournament, closing the week with a 5-2 win over Baytown Lee.
In the finale, the Bulldogs had a good day on the mound. Boling junior Trenton Jones and senior Brayden Bialas allowed two hits and one earned run over five innings of work.
Boling got their lead in the bottom of the third inning. With two outs and a runner at second, senior Lance Kocian reached base on a dropped third strike. The throw to first plated a run. Boling added to their lead after Kade Sweat hit a double to left.
The Bulldogs also beat Palacios and Wharton.
East Bernard
The East Bernard Brahmas run-ruled the Rice Consolidated Raiders 15-5 at their home tournament Saturday evening.
East Bernard had a big night at the plate with a combined 15 walks and hits. Brahma senior Dallas Novicke and juniors Joseph Cooper and Joseph Cooper had three hits each.
Eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning sent the Raiders back home.
The Brahmas sent 10 batters to the plate and scored seven runs before recording the first out in the inning. Novicke scored the final run, stealing home to end the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.