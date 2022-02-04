The Wharton swim is sending a large contingent to the region seven swim meet Monday and Tuesday at Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio.
Lady Tiger senior Ashley Guarjardo was the only Wharton athlete to make regionals last season.
Guarjardo and senior Madeline Wind along with sophomores Taylor Brune and Kelsey Rodriguez and Tiger senior Gage Gaona will compete for Wharton this year.
Wharton will be competing in five events at the regional meet, the girls 200-yard medley relay, the girls 500-yard freestyle, the girls 200-yard freestyle relay, the girls 100-yard backstroke and the boys 100-yard butterfly.
Guarjardo has Wharton’s highest-ranking entering regionals, 15th in the 500-yard freestyle.
Wind and Guarjardo will both swim in three events.
The regional meet was scheduled to finish today, but due to weather concerns, the meet was moved.
Wharton at regionals will compete against teams from San Antonio and Austin areas.
The top two swimmers in each event will move on to state. Outside of the top two, the top eight times across the eight regions will also advance.
Next year Wharton will face only 4A competition in a new swim classification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.