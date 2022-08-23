Tigers improve in scrimmage, ready for season

Hungry to end a 21-game losing streak, the Wharton Tigers get their first chance at a win in 2022 against the Houston Washington Eagles at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium on Friday.
The Tigers, who’ve installed a new offensive and defensive system with new head football coach Alvin Dotson II will get to see how far they’ve come through August practices.
“I feel a lot better (about the game) than I did last week,” Dotson said following the Tigers’ final scrimmage against Stafford on Friday. “Everything is starting to come together. I like our chances of coming out (against Washington) and playing really good.”
The Eagles last season went 3-7, with one district win, missing the playoffs.
Washington scored 21.9 points per game.
Dotson has familiarity with the Eagles, as a defensive coordinator, his Baytown Sterling team beat them 54-7 last season.
As a heavy-run team, the Tiger linebackers will get a chance to test themselves at bringing down the ball carriers, which will get them ready for district later in the year.
Terryse Harris at nose tackle, linebacker Jo Jo Wylie and safety Rayshawn Hood showed well on defense in the final Tigers scrimmage, Dotson said.
Wharton last season allowed 50.2 points per game.
The Tigers’ offense will be transformed moving away from the spread and being a pass-first team. Wharton will look to move the ball on the ground and control the clock.
Against Stafford, Dotson was pleased with the offensive line’s play.
“The offensive line came off the ball a lot harder than they did last week,” Dotson said. “We gained some positive yards that would put us in a position to score.”
The Eagles allowed 29.2 points per game, while the Tigers scored 9.1 points a game. Senior defensive tackle Daelin Randle is the only returning all-district player on the Eagle’s defense returning.
While Wharton doesn’t have offensive returners, running back Raymond Hudson, and Harris on the offensive line and Kendon Mayderry earned all-district honors.
