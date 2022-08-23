Tigers improve in scrimmage, ready for season

Wharton Tiger Joe Salazar makes a play against Stafford during Friday’s scrimmage. The Tigers host the Washington Eagles next Friday to begin the regular season.

 Photo by Mike Morgan

Hungry to end a 21-game losing streak, the Wharton Tigers get their first chance at a win in 2022 against the Houston Washington Eagles at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium on Friday.

The Tigers, who’ve installed a new offensive and defensive system with new head football coach Alvin Dotson II will get to see how far they’ve come through August practices.

