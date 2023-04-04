El Campo soccer continues playoff charge

El Campo players celebrate following their win over Mexia last Friday night in Breham. They now move on to the regional soccer tournament in Katy on Friday and Saturday.

 Photo by Joshua Reese

The soccer season continues for the El Campo Ricebirds after beating the Mexia Blackcats 1-0 at Cub Stadium in Brenham on Friday night.

El Campo is one of 16 teams still alive in the playoffs, with the regional tournament set to open Friday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.