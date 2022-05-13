The Wharton County Junior College Pioneers’ winningest season in school history came to an end at the hands of the San Jacinto College Gators at Andy Peiteet Park this past weekend.
The Pioneers racked up a 37-22 record throughout the year.
In the Region 14 South Tournament (double elimination), Wharton made it to the finals with wins over Bossier Parish Community College and Tyler Junior College. The Gators lost one game but made it to the finals against Wharton. Needing just one win, the Pioneers lost twice, 16-6 in game one and 15-2 in the finale, ending their dream season.
The Gators attacked Wharton pitching early in both games, jumping out to double-digit first inning leads. The Gators kept adding on runs, winning both games in a route.
During the 37-win season, Wharton had three win streaks of at least five games. The Pioneers’ longest win-streak of the season lasted six games. Wharton scored at least 10 runs 17 times. Fans at Corbett Park were treated to a 17-9 record.
Pioneer freshman Rome Shubert (Santa Fe) was the conference’s best pitcher, with a sub-two ERA. Shubert, who’ll be pitching for Sam Houston State next season, had the eighth-best ERA in Division I with a 1.82 ERA.
Pioneer freshman Ben Columbus (Sentinel Secondary) finished the year with 57 RBIs, the fifth-most in the conference. Columbus next season will play for Nebraska. Fellow freshman AJ Smith (Bishop Gorman) had the fourth-most stolen bases with 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.