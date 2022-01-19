The first powerlifting meet of the season was a big success for the Boling Bulldogs winning the Bay City Invitational last Saturday.
Boling won with 36 points, beating Tidehaven by six points. At the invitational, the Bulldogs competed against four 4A schools, along with 3A schools.
Of Boling’s nine lifters, five Bulldogs had top two finishes, with two coming in first.
Boling junior Jesse Arrington lifted the Bulldogs most weight, a combined 1,225 pounds in the 198-pound weight class, coming in first place. While there were four higher weight classes, he had lifted the sixth most at the invitational.
Bulldog sophomore Raybert Williamson in the 308-pound weight class lifted 1,195 pounds, taking first place. Williamson had the fifth best squat.
Lifting the second-most weight in their respective weight classes were Preston Lee, in the 198-pound division, Antonio Cano in the 165-pound weight class, and James Arrington in the 123-pound weight class.
Boling will compete again at St. Josephs’ in Victoria this Saturday.
