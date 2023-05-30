Championships are won in the postseason, but they are built with hard work during the summertime months. While school has just ended for Wharton, the summer strength and conditioning is heating up and student-athletes are taking advantage of coaching and instruction over the next couple of months.

The Tiger and Lady Tiger summer workouts opened Tuesday morning with around 40 kids taking part in day one.

