Championships are won in the postseason, but they are built with hard work during the summertime months. While school has just ended for Wharton, the summer strength and conditioning is heating up and student-athletes are taking advantage of coaching and instruction over the next couple of months.
The Tiger and Lady Tiger summer workouts opened Tuesday morning with around 40 kids taking part in day one.
Wharton will have workouts every week, Monday through Thursday until July 20. The workouts will take place from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. with sport-specific instruction taking place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The coaches estimated nearly every varsity football player showed up for the first day.
“Everybody should be taking this time to get strong and faster and getting in shape (and used) to this summer heat,” Wharton Atheltic Director Alvin Dotson II said. “I’m pleased (with day one) but not satisfied. I think there are more kids who aren’t in summer school, who are just sitting at home that could be up here getting in work. If the (program) is going to continue to change, we’ve got to get more numbers out here.”
Any boys or girls from incoming seventh-graders to high school seniors can take part in the workouts, even if they don’t participate in athletics.
Dotson feels that there is still a lot of untapped potential in Wharton and getting better in the summer will propel them to bigger and better things.
“Wharton is full of talent in every sport. We just have to commit and do the work it takes to beat teams. We lose games in different sports just to sometimes being outworked,” Dotson said. “I don’t want that to be the case. We got better last year, but I don’t want people to outwork me. I’m a worker and my coaches are up early and stay late and I want that dedication to (filter) into these kids.”
Every day in the summer program students will get different sport-specific instruction.
Monday the kids went through exercises in the old gym, lifted weights and finished their day on the practice field working on declaration skills.
Dead dates in which no workouts could take place has been lifted by the UIL, which is new this year. The lifted rule allows schools to host workouts until the day before the first day of the 2023-2024 school year if they choose.
While Wharton will not have workouts in the final week before school starts, Dotson is holding that week for team bonding activities that have yet to be decided.
