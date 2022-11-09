The third meeting this season between the Danbury Lady Panthers and the East Bernard Brahmarettes was the toughest, but it ended the same way, with a Brahmarette sweep on Thursday night in Van Vleck.

East Bernard started the night strong but had to hold off rallies from Danbury in the final two sets 25-9, 25-19, 25-21.

