The third meeting this season between the Danbury Lady Panthers and the East Bernard Brahmarettes was the toughest, but it ended the same way, with a Brahmarette sweep on Thursday night in Van Vleck.
East Bernard started the night strong but had to hold off rallies from Danbury in the final two sets 25-9, 25-19, 25-21.
East Bernard’s senior outside hitters Lexie Warncke and Kellen Dorotik played well throughout the night, pelting the Danbury defense with kills.
“Our pins were hitting really good, and our blocking was really strong today,” senior Bailey Leopold said.
Leopold and senior Sarah Devine were strong in the middle for East Bernard, not only with timely kills, but they made Danbury work hard to get shots past them, pushing kills long or out of bounds.
“Running our middles (worked tonight). Obviously, Kellen (had a big game) and we passed pretty well which allowed us to run our offense,” Brahmarette coach Breanna Lolley said.
After a quick first set, Danbury fought East Bernard point for point. With the game tied 10-10, Danbury had a long kill giving the ball back to East Bernard. Devine blocked a Danbury shot and forced a hit in the net. Devine went high over the net and the Danbury player tried to tip the ball past where she was covering, only for the ball to hit the net putting East Bernard ahead by three points. Danbury again tried to get around the Brahmarette defense, this time sending a kill into the East Bernard bench out of bounds forcing a Danbury time out.
While Danbury hoped to cool off the Brahmarettes it didn’t work when Kellen and sophomore Jodi Borowiak combined to pound Danbury for seven kills to go on 9-1 run giving them a 22-11 lead.
“Our new outside Jodi really stepped up and she was one of our go-to’s (against Danbury),” Lolley said.
The Lady Panthers fought back but the lead was too much for them to overcome.
East Bernard jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the final set, but Danbury wouldn’t go away and took advantage of some Brahmarette errors to pull within one point in the middle of the match.
While Danbury made the set tight, serve miscues kept East Bernard in the driver’s seat as they started to pull away. The Brahmarettes held off another late rally by Danbury to win the final set.
The win for East Bernard earned them entry to the regional tournament for the eighth season in a row.
“It takes a lot of hard work (to do well at regionals) and (have a) strong (bond) with your teammates,” Leopold said.
The three other teams competing at regionals are Troy, Grandview and Central Heights. East Bernard will play Troy on Friday in Athens the winner of that game will face the winner of Grandview and Central Heights.
“Our kids are just ready to compete. Ever since playing Bellville a few weeks ago, they’re just ready. If you come in and compete and if our pins are doing well, we’re going to do well,” Lolley said.
