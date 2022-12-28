The past year for Wharton and Boling saw a lot of athletic high points, from a 2,000-yard rusher in football to snapping a losing streak to big softball and baseball seasons there was a lot to like in 2022.
Below is a look back at some of the big stories from this past season.
Wharton football came into the season riding a 21-game losing streak. With a new coaching staff, it took them a game, but in week two, they picked up their first win in three seasons, beating Houston Worthing. They followed that win with a second over Houston Jack Yates, their first winning streak since 2019.
“It feels great, awesome feeling, man. Our players never gave up, they just kept fighting,” head coach Alvin Dotson II said after the game.
Boling Bulldog junior running back Ryan O’Neal finished the season as the county’s only 2,000-yard rusher. After a 12-game season, he had 210 carries and 2,151 yards to go with 24 touchdowns. O’Neal had the 21st most rushing yards in Texas. The Bulldogs came within one score of Poth, who made it to the state championship game.
“Opening holes for (O’Neal is easy), it could be the tiniest hole in the world but he’ll still squeeze through and make 10, 15, 20 yards out of it,” Boling senior offensive tackle Tracy Taylor said earlier this year.
Boling sports saw success in 2022, the Lady Bulldog basketball team along with the baseball team made it to the second round of the playoffs. However, the Lady Bulldog softball team went to the third round of the playoffs and came close to shocking Diboll who made it to the state championship game the year before.
“This season has been one of the best seasons and these girls have been so fun to be around,” coach Abby Alexander said.
The Runnin’ Tigers and the Lady Tigers softball team were the only playoff teams for Wharton this past season. The Runnin’ Tigers finished second in district play but lost to Jack Yates. The Lady Tigers made it to the second round after run-ruling Houston North Forrest 15-0.
“It feels good to win, we play hard (and) we work hard,” Lady Tiger senior Bethany Gomez said.
Boling Bulldog senior Ross Hough was the only cross-country runner to make it to the state level this season. By making state, Hough was also the first Boling athlete to make it all four seasons in the history of their program.
The Wharton track team sent a Tiger and a Lady Tiger to the state meet in Austin. Tiger freshman Jaccoric Allen and Lady Tiger senior Kaylie Goad both competed in the 800-meter run. Allen won the regional championship, finishing two seconds faster than second place.
“It feels really good. Real exciting. My family is proud of me,” Allen said.
During the summer, the Wharton Tiger Sharks had the second-best relay team in the state. The 8-year-old team of Landry and Sawyer Watts, Blair Kirby, and Henley Matula earned a silver medal in the 100-meter freestyle relay at the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation State Championship in Corpus Christi.
“There was a mental challenge at this meet because they had to swim the event a second time after there was a false start, but they ended up being able to pull it off and get second again to become the undeniable state silver medalists. No words can describe how proud I am of them,” Wharton Tiger Sharks coach Valerie Grigar said.
