A final push from Tiger sophomore JaCorric Allen in the final race of the night in the 4x400-meter relay helped Wharton leave Austin as a top-15 program after putting on quite the performance at the state track meet.
“I’m extremely proud of these young men. We’ve preached taking everything one day at a time and that the only day that matters is today,” Wharton track coach Christoper Jones said. “These young men have bought in to the process and hard work that it takes each day to reach State. Last year we fell short at regionals and I told them to remember what that felt like. They used that as motivation for this year and belief that the future has more in store for them , especially since most of them are returning next year.”
The Tigers earned points in three events, but they stole the show in the 4x400-meter relay with a strong final leg at Mike A. Myers Stadium last Thursday.
Down to eighth place, the Tigers started their comeback. On the third relay sophomore Ja’Carious Wiley fought back to fifth place making the handoff to Allen.
Allen maintained pace with runners three and four but still trailed behind them. In the final stretch, Allen found some reserve energy and closed hard, beating Celina and Dumas by a tenth of a second to earn Wharton a bronze medal.
“When I first got the baton, I knew I had a chance (to catch them),” Allen said. “But it was my fault (we didn’t do better), because I took too long to kick in (during) the (final) 250 (meters).”
There wasn’t any doubt in Allen’s mind when he got the handoff and that mindset, along with picking his knees up, helped him put his fellow relay teammates on the podium.
“(I) never give up. You got to keep believing. Never quit and don’t stop trying,” Allen said.
Along with Wiley and Allen, sophomore Keilon Jackson and Kameron Mitchell also ran legs on the team.
Wharton finished the day with 19 points for 12th in state, one point behind La Grange. Gilmer won the 4A state championship with 58 points, district rival El Campo had eight points and placed 23rd.
While the Tigers didn’t have a relay team make state last season, Allen made his return to Austin.
His bronze in the 4x400 wasn’t the only medal Allen won Thursday, he came in third place in the 400-meter dash earlier in the day. The Tiger sophomore flew around the track, he was one-one hundredth of a second from second place and less than a half-second away from first. Allen’s time was 48.11, was a half second faster than his time at state last season.
“Allen had a phenomenal year and he is only going to continue to get better. As his coach, he makes my job easier. He is a very talented young student athlete who is one of the hardest workers on the team. He’s the type of kid that is constantly trying to beat his previous time and wants to be great,” Jones said. “No matter what the workout is, this young man gets after it. Having him for the next 2 seasons is a huge plus as well as motivation for the younger up and
coming athletes who will have someone to follow after. I look forward to seeing him reach his full potential and advance in his track career beyond Wharton High School.”
Outside of the relay, Mitchell competed in two individual events. Mitchell placed eighth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 39.84, besting his time at regionals. He followed that with a fast time in the 800-meter run, coming in sixth place, running a sub-two minute half mile. His time was 1:55.78 and missed out at a bronze medal by just over one second.
He took nearly three seconds off his run at regionals. Mitchell’s final 400 at state was the fourth fastest, allowing him to move up from eighth place to six. Mitchell announced on social media that he had received an offer from Sam Houston State University to run track.
Boling senior Tyler Eastep ends his Bulldog career as one of the best 110-meter hurdlers in the state.
After missing out on a trip to Austin last year, Eastep blew through his competition on his way to Mike A. Myers Stadium. On the track in Austin, Eastep was still quick, beating out five others, placing fourth last Thursday.
“Words can’t describe how proud I am of Tyler. After finishing third at regionals last year and just missing out on state, he knew exactly what he needed to work on in the offseason,” Boling track coach Brian Vega said. “The 110-meter hurdles is one of the most technique-driven races in track, and to just be competitive in that race it takes hours of work but to be one of the fastest in the state takes even more.”
Eastep finished with a time of 14.74, just missing out on a podium by just over two-tenths of a second. Eastep edged out the fifth-place runner by two one-hundredths of a second.
“Tyler competed in five events at every track meet up until the area meet. He also ran on two relays and competed well in both the triple and long jump all season,” Vega said. “Even though he had personal goals to reach the state meet in his individual race, he maintained the team first mentality that we preach in our program. With that, I am extremely proud and thankful for his hard work and contribution to the Boys track program here in Boling.
The Fort Bend Herald’s Sam Scinta Jr. contributed to this story.
