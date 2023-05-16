A final push from Tiger sophomore JaCorric Allen in the final race of the night in the 4x400-meter relay helped Wharton leave Austin as a top-15  program after putting on quite the performance at the state track meet.

“I’m extremely proud of these young men. We’ve preached taking everything one day at a time and that the only day that matters is today,” Wharton track coach Christoper Jones said. “These young men have bought in to the process and hard work that it takes each day to reach State. Last year we fell short at regionals and I told them to remember what that felt like. They used that as motivation for this year and belief that the future has more in store for them , especially since most of them are returning next year.”

