The Brookshire Royal Falcons kept their district record unblemished as they crushed the Wharton Tigers 52-12 Friday night.
Wharton scored first and last but it was all Royal in between. Taking the opening kickoff to near mid-field, Raymond Hudson III scampered 40 yards for a touchdown just one minute into the game. The extra point failed. Two minutes later Royal’s Zakai Anderson scored from six yards out to give the Falcons a 7-6 lead.
A field goal extended the lead to 10-6 and a few minutes later Anderson scored his second touchdown on the night for a 17-6 lead to end the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Falcons quarterback Ashton Robinson threw a 22-yard pass to Antonio Page for a touchdown and a 24-6 lead. A short time later Robinson completed a 37-yard pass for a score, putting Royal up 31-6. Robinson wasn’t done as he completed a 25-yard pass to Dashawn Adams for another touchdown and a 38-6 halftime lead.
The onslaught continued in the third quarter as Adams raced 60 yards to the end zone for a kick return, pushing Royal ahead 45-6.
Anderson concluded the scoring for the Falcons with about two minutes to go in the third quarter when he rushed 33 yards for the score. Wharton ended the scoring near the two-minute warning with a 2-yard plunge by Ryan Mendiola.
Wharton falls to 1-3 in the district and 3-5 overall. Up next, the Tigers host the Tigers from Sealy (3-4, 1-2) on Friday.
