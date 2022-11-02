Brahmarettes enter next round of playoffs

East Bernard sophomore Jodi Borowiak (10) and senior Bailey Leopold (5) stretch their arms over the net to force a high-kill attempt from Danbury during a home game earlier this season. 

 Photo by Joshua Reese

The East Bernard Brahmarettes are round two bound after defeating the Shepherd Lady Pirates in three sets Monday night in Navasota.

The Brahmarettes held Shepherd to fewer than 15 points in their 25-4, 25-11, 25-12 victories.

