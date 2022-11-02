Brahmarettes enter next round of playoffs

The East Bernard Brahmarettes are round two bound after defeating the Shepherd Lady Pirates in three sets Monday night in Navasota.
The Brahmarettes held Shepherd to fewer than 15 points in their 25-4, 25-11, 25-12 victories.
Heading into the playoffs, the Brahmarettes went on the road and defeated the number one team in 4A the Bellville Brahmanettes in five sets. The win avenged a four-set loss to Bellville before the start of district play.
East Bernard fought back from a two-set hole to come from behind and beat Bellville 7-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-9.
“Our game against Bellville was a great challenge for us and an opportunity to kind of redeem ourselves from when we played earlier in the year,” East Bernard coach Breanna Lolley said. “To see our girls never give up and battle from being down 0-2 really showed me how much heart and grit this team has. Most importantly a huge win against a great team like that gave our girls a big boost of confidence heading into playoffs.”
Both schools traded points to open the final set, with the game 5-5. A short serve from Bellville and a double block by East Bernard senior Sarah Devine and junior Abby Hudgins put them ahead by two points. East Bernard senior Lexie Warncke landed a kill just inside the backline to force a Bellville timeout.
Bellville pulled within one point with a kill and a double block compelling East Bernard to call a timeout of their own to regroup. After the stoppage, the Brahmarettes went on a 6-1 run to close out the game with senior Kellen Dorotik and Warncke scoring all six points.
East Bernard’s playoff run continues today against the Diboll Lady Lumberjacks in New Caney.
