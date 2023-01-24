Bellville might have Wharton’s number in football, but in basketball, it was the Runnin’ Tigers coming out on top, withstanding a late comeback attempt to grab their second district win in a row Friday night.

The 47-46 win puts the Runnin’ Tigers in playoff contention as they end the first leg of district play tied for fourth place with Bellville and Needville at 2-4.

