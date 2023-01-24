Bellville might have Wharton’s number in football, but in basketball, it was the Runnin’ Tigers coming out on top, withstanding a late comeback attempt to grab their second district win in a row Friday night.
The 47-46 win puts the Runnin’ Tigers in playoff contention as they end the first leg of district play tied for fourth place with Bellville and Needville at 2-4.
“We are confident that playoffs will work itself out (come the end of district). We are more concerned with showing gratitude to our community because we have only had four varsity home games this year due to gym renovations mid-season,” Runnin’ Tiger coach Xavier Jackson said. “With 12 straight quarters at home, we will be able to feed off of our family and friends’ positive energy (down the stretch).”
Leading 40-37 late, Wharton senior Edward Sanders dribbled the ball up court and drained a pull-up three to give the Runnin’ Tigers a six-point lead. Sanders again came up big for Wharton on the following possession. After a Bellville layup, Wharton missed a three back down the court. Sanders grabbed the rebound and laid the ball in to give them a six-point lead again.
Wharton’s defense followed with a stop, forcing a turnover. On the Wharton side of the court, Sanders made a pass to junior Angell Gaona under the basket for a reverse layup putting them ahead 47-39.
Bellville closed the final two minutes, and with a couple of missed Wharton free throws, got within 47-44 with seconds left. Bellville on a missed three picked up the rebound and made a layup to make it a two-point game with two seconds on the clock. Despite a Bellville full-court press, they were able to get the ball to Sanders to end the game.
Wharton went on a 10-2 run between the second and third quarters to give them a 32-23 lead. The highlight during the run, came leading by eight points. Gaona stole Bellville’s inbounds attempt. He made a cross-court pass to senior Kameron Mitchell for a layup. He missed the shot, but fellow senior Willie Spencer grabbed the rebound, used a pump fake, to get Bellville defenders in the air, and laid the ball in to make it a 10-point game.
“Our perimeter defense has been a lot better (of late), and we are still hoping to improve on that aspect of the game. We want to be in the correct position defensively when the opponent catches the ball,” Jackson said. “Our offense has been a little more consistent where we can have better ball movement and control the pace of the game.”
Sanders led the Runnin’ Tigers with 14 points, and Gaona chipped in another 13, the only two Wharton players in double-digit scoring.
The Lady Tigers made a hard charge at the end of the game but ran out of time, falling 52-48 to the Bellville Brahmanettes on the road Friday night.
Trailing 13 points heading into the fourth quarter, the Lady Tigers doubled Bellville in points, but it wasn’t enough to overtake them. Wharton outscored Bellville 18-9 in the final eight minutes.
Wharton is tied with Bellville for fifth place, one game behind El Campo for the fourth playoff seed.
