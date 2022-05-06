Fishing Report: Fishing focus on redfish, black drum

Redfish and black drum fish have been the main focus as of late due to the ongoing strong winds throughout our area.
The concentration has been on shallow shell reefs on shorelines, back bays, and sloughs to find the best action. Fresh dead shrimp in off-color water rigged about one foot under popping corks has been the ticket for good fishing. There have been lots of good eating-sized drum from 16-18” inches that have come to the boat.
Redfish are eating live shrimp better and have been in the same locations as black drum. Unfortunately, there has not been a solid trout bite due to the main trout areas being blown out, as the winds remain strong. The trout should be on fire right now as no one has been able to access the deep well pads and reefs out in Matagorda Bay.
The month of June should be awesome with winds hopefully starting to lay and anglers getting out to fish the deeper and cooler waters in the bay. Flounder fishing and gigging should also start to pick back up as the water starts to clear. Tripletail fishing should be making a comeback as winds lay so anglers can get out and fish the structures in West Matagorda Bay.
This report from Matagorda was contributed by Capt. Allen Wollam. For more information, visit www.palaciosguideservice.com.
