The Boling Lady Bulldogs had a big year, picking up blowout wins over most of the teams in district and with their strong play, the District 24 coaches awarded them with the highest award.

Boling senior post Madison Malone received the District 24 MVP. Malone has been a factor for the Lady Bulldogs since her freshman year. This past season, she reached another level as a rebounder and scorer. Malone during district play surpassed 1,500 points in her career.

