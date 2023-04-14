The Boling Lady Bulldogs had a big year, picking up blowout wins over most of the teams in district and with their strong play, the District 24 coaches awarded them with the highest award.
Boling senior post Madison Malone received the District 24 MVP. Malone has been a factor for the Lady Bulldogs since her freshman year. This past season, she reached another level as a rebounder and scorer. Malone during district play surpassed 1,500 points in her career.
“It was unanimous that Madison was the overall MVP. They have recognized her work and (the) impact she’s had for four years,” Lady Bulldog coach Jonathan Gibson said.
Malone was one of 21 athletes, and the only Lady Bulldog, named to the Region III All-Region team. She was the only girls’ basketball player from Wharton County to earn a spot on an all-region team. Malone will continue her basketball career in college at Texas Lutheran University.
The Lady Bulldogs had two players earn first-team all-district honors in juniors Savannah Savage and Kenna Gibson.
Savage helped Boling all over the court as more of a combo forward/guard. Savage during the season passed 1,000 points scored in her career.
“Savage is definitely a player who can do it all. She can hit the outside three, she can bring the ball up, she can battle down low with the post and bring down rebounds,” Gibson said.
Kenna last year took over as the team’s leading ball handler and she continued growing in that role this past season.
“Kenna has taken on the role of point guard and did not disappoint. Her outside shooting has improved significantly also which in turn helped us open up some things down low,” Gibson said.
Two Lady Bulldogs earned second-team honors in senior guard Karli Joyce and freshman guard Cheyanne Brooks. Boling sophomore Haley Fojtik earned an honorable mention.
Boling this past season came in second place and made it to the second round of the playoffs. The Lady Bulldogs lost to Huntington which made it to the regional quarterfinals.
Gibson is in his fifth season coaching the Lady Bulldogs. Boling has made it to the second round of the playoffs the last three seasons.
District MVP: Madison Malone (senior) Boling
Offensive MVP: Slyiah Johnson (freshman) Hitchcock
Defensive MVP: Genesis Carter (freshman) Hitchcock
Newcomer of the Year: Kimora Carroll (freshman) Hitchcock
Coach of the Year: Tiffany Lemos (third in district)
