Space Cowboys split wins with Isotopes

Hunter Brown pitches for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in a game earlier this season. He was called up to the Houston Astros and made his Major League debut Monday, earning a win.

 Joe Southern

Jake Meyers, Taylor Jones and Korey Lee each homered Sunday night as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys finished out a rain-filled series against the Albuquerque Isotopes.  

The trio of home runs were not enough for the Space Cowboys, though, in a 7-6 loss to Albuquerque at Constellation Field.  

