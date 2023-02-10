There is great news to report post-freeze weather throughout the area recently. The fishing continues to be good in our local bays.
Redfish have been our go-to fish as of late. We have been targeting them in several locations. Our low winter tides have reds stacked out in front of drains and bayous on falling tides, crystal clear winter water has made for some phenomenal sight fishing, and the best bait has been the old school Norton Bull Minnow in pumpkinseed/chartreuse, they have absolutely smashed this tail if you get it in their vision.
On normal or big tides, these fish have been way back up in the ditches and sloughs, and they’re feeding on crabs and grass shrimp. Gold spoons have worked better on bigger tides.
Trout bite has been good, but not many slot fish; tons of 15-16-inch fish which bodes well for the upcoming year. Local shorelines with shell reefs in about 3.4 feet of water have been best locales for trout. As we finish out late winter fishing, continue to fish around active bait, shad, mullet jumping, grass shrimp in the marsh, real important this time of the year to focus on baitfish.
This report was provided by Capt. Aaron Wollam of the Palacios Guide Service. You can connect with Capt. Wollam at Palaciosguideservice.com.
Texas Parks and Wildlife fishing reports
Runoff from the recent heavy rains have left much of the upper reaches of Trinity off-colored. A few speckled trout, black drum, and sheepshead are being caught on live shrimp under popping corks.
Report by Capt. David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.
Sheepshead bite is good along the shorelines near Eagle Point. Live shrimp under popping corks fished around the old pier pilings and hard shell bottom is the key. A few redfish and trout being caught near Clear Lake and Sylvan Beach shorelines. Soft and hard plastic baits, along with live shrimp is working best.
The flounder season has been great with a push of flounder throughout the harbor after the last big front. Pelican Bridge holding flounder on both sides on the shores. Redfish, speckled trout and sheepshead are biting on shrimp under popping cork or free-lined near the jetty rocks. SWP holding speckled trout and sheepshead against rocks free-line shrimp or under a cork with shrimp.
Reports provided by Capt. Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC and Capt. David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.
Fishing patterns remain steady. Trout are good in the harbor and bays, using soft plastics or gulp under a popping cork. Redfish are good using soft plastics, gulp under a popping cork, live mullet or cut mullet in the cuts. Drum and sheepshead are good around cuts with oyster using live and dead shrimp.
Report by Capt. Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.
After the recent cold front fishing has slowed. Redfish are slow in 4-6 feet of water on live mullet and soft plastics. Trout are slow in 2-4 feet of water using soft plastics and topwaters. Drum are slow in 2-4 feet of water on dead shrimp.
Report provided by Damian Hubbs, Mathis Bait Co.
