Miami races to 30-15 win over the Texans

The Miami Dolphins took no mercy on the Houston Texans as they beat them 30-15 in Miami Sunday afternoon.
The Dolphins took a 30-0 halftime lead and then coasted to the win, as they improved their record to 8-3 while the Texans fell to 1-9-1.
“We didn’t get a lot done today. All of us, coaches have got to do a better job, and offensively and defensively we have to get more production,” Texans head coach Lovie Smith said. “I saw some positive things in the second half. I like the way the guys fought in the second half. I thought we had a chance.
“Everything that happened, at least at the end I thought we made progress. I understand what the record is. It doesn’t really matter unless you get a win, and we didn’t get that. We didn’t start well, but I liked the way we finished. We are building, and eventually we will get over the hump. When you are down 30-0 at halftime, and you come back to make a game of it, that was progress,” Smith said.
The Texans switched quarterbacks as Kyle Allen started in place of Davis Mills, but the result was the same as the Texans went three-and-out in their opening series. Meanwhile, the Dolphins kicked a field goal on their first series and scored a touchdown on their second series.
In the second quarter, Andrew Van Ginkle intercepted an Allen pass at the Texans 26 yard line and returned it to the 3-yard line, where Jeff Wilson ran it in to make the score Miami 17, Houston 0. After the Dolphins Jason Sanders kicked a field goal, Jordan Akins fumbled on the Texans 16 yard line and Xavier Howard had a 16-yard scoop and score to put the Dolphins up 27-0. The Dolphins closed out the nightmarish first half with another Sanders field goal as time ran out.
For the half, the Dolphins had 287 total yards of offense while holding the Texans had just 32 yards.
The Texans were able to get on the scoreboard in the third quarter as Dare Ogunbowale scored on a 3-yard run. In the fourth quarter, Akins scored on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Allen, and Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked a 28-yard field goal to make the final score Miami 30, Houston 15.
“I just wasn’t good today. I didn’t put our team in any position to win,” Allen said. “The interception early was just bad, I can’t do it. I know I am a much better player than I showed today. It was nice to score in the second half, but it’s too little, too late when you are down 30-0.
“It’s more of a mentality thing than anything. When it’s 30-0 at halftime, for all the work you put in during the week, it’s not where you expect to be. We just didn’t execute. We just have to be able to start faster. I didn’t execute my job today. I just have to play better,” Allen said.
For the game, Allen completed 26 of 39 passes for 215 yards and one touchdown. Allen had two interceptions and was sacked five times for 41 yards. Jordan Akins caught five passes for 51 yards and a touchdown and Brandin Cooks had five receptions for 59 yards. Maliek Collins had two sacks and three tackles for a loss.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 22 of 36 passes for 299 yards and a touchdown. Jaylen Waddle caught five passes for 85 yards and Tarik Hill had six receptions for 85 yards.
Next week, the Texans host the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The game marks the return of former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is coming off an 11-game suspension and is expected to start for the Browns.
Scoring plays:
Q1: 12:22 MIA Jason Sanders 45-yard field goal.
MIA 3, HOU 0
2:57 MIA Durham Smythe 4-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa.
Sanders extra point kick.
MIA 10, HOU 0
Q2: 12:22 MIA Jeff Wilson 4-yard touchdown run. Sanders extra point kick.
MIA 17, HOU 0
6:23 Sanders 23-yard field goal.
MIA 20, HOU 0
4:59 MIA Xavier Howard 16-yard fumble return for touchdown. Sanders extra point kick.
MIA 27, HOU 0
0:00 MIA Sanders 35-yard field goal.
MIA 30, HOU 0
Q3: 3:18 HOU Dare Ogunbowale 3-yard touchdown run. 2-point attempt failed.
MIA 30, HOU 6
Q4: 12:46 HOU Jordan Akins 25-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Allen. 2-point attempt failed.
MIA 30, HOU 12
9:00 HOU Ka’imi Fairbairn 28-yard field goal.
MIA 30, HOU 15
