Miami races to 30-15 win over the Texans

Houston Texans running back Rex Burkhead (28) stiff-arms Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) during Sunday's 30-15 loss in Miami.

 Photo by Max Siker

The Miami Dolphins took no mercy on the Houston Texans as they beat them 30-15 in Miami Sunday afternoon.

The Dolphins took a 30-0 halftime lead and then coasted to the win, as they improved their record to 8-3 while the Texans fell to 1-9-1.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.