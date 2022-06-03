Offseason summer workouts begin in Wharton

The offseason summer workouts in Wharton have opened with big attendance throughout their first week.
Around 60 Tiger athletes took part in Wednesday morning’s strength and conditioning program. Throughout their first week numbers have held strong, averaging between 60 boys and 20 girls, according to the Wharton coaches.
“It started when the new coaches came in, they made sure they set a good foundation, discipline wise and made sure everyone was organized and doing their job,” Wharton incoming senior Raymond Hudson III said. “It’s good to see the young guys fall into place and following (the seniors’) lead. It’s good to see more numbers because we’re usually low on numbers.”
Wharton at points had to mix the boys and girls workouts due to the lower numbers last season.
Community outreach is something Wharton’s new strength and conditioning coordinator Mike Anzaldua believes could be behind the bigger numbers.
“Coach (Alvin) Dotson II has been on home visits. Other coaches have been calling homes,” Anzaldua said. “I think just a little bit of extra effort and having the parents being informed is probably helping too. Parents are doing a really good job at bringing their kids up here too.”
Athletes rotate through four different stations, inside the gym they do plyometrics (jump training) and work in the weight room. Outside the boys and girls will work on agility and change of direction along with conditioning drills.
“We’re working on building muscle and athleticism right now,” Anzaldua said.
Workouts ended Wednesday with boy athletes in a large circle doing 60 jumps, split into four segments of 15 to represent four quarters in a game. The jumps represented mistakes they made earlier during the workouts as a way to take ownership of an error.
“Everything is for a reason, even with our drills, even with our weight lifting everything has a purpose,” Anzaldua said.
While it’s only been one week when it’s all said and done after a full offseason of strength and conditioning, there might be a new-look Tigers taking the footballfield come two-a-days in August.
“I think it will help our discipline and teamwork. I think by the end of the season we’ll have won a couple of games, that’s the expectation,” Hudson said.
(Note: To clarify a previous story about Wharton's workouts, the offseason program starts at 8:30 a.m. and lasts through 10:30 a.m. with the school doing lunch from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wharton also opens the weight room for an hour after summer school to allow students who want or might have missed morning workouts the chance to lift from around 3:05-4:05 p.m.)
