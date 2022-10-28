The Wharton Tigers ended their season with a 60-14 pounding by the fifth-ranked Bellville Brahmas Friday night at the Pasture of Pain.
The loss drops Wharton to 3-8 overall and 1-6 in the district. With next week being Wharton’s bye week, the season has ended.
Senior Raymond Hudson was a one-man highlight reel for the Tigers, rushing for 88 yards on 22 carries and scoring a touchdown. He also threw a touchdown pass to junior Ja’korian Baldridge.
Bellville (9-0, 5-0) blocked two punts and returned one for a touchdown in their dominating performance over the Tigers.
“They played good football but our kids kept fighting until the end,” Wharton coach Alvin Dotson said.
He credited the defense with playing hard all game and said the offense was a little slow to get going. Senior Ryan Mendiola got the start at quarterback and was 0-3 passing on the night.
After the game, Dotson gave the seniors a chance to say a few words before he wrapped up.
“I told them I loved them and cared about them,” he said.
He said despite the long season that he was proud of the character they have developed along the way.
“I hope I taught them what it means to have good character in the face of adversity,” he said.
The East Bernard Brahmas lost at home to the Van Vleck Leopards 15-14.
The Leopards got on the board first with a field goal in the first quarter. They scored a touchdown early in the second quarter but missed the extra point for a 9-0 lead. The Brahmas responded a few minutes later when Weston Swoboda rushed from five yards out for the score. The Brahmas has a pick-six on the next possession and went up 14-9. Van Vleck, however, came back in the fourth quarter with a rushing touchdown to end the scoring.
Next week East Bernard finishes the regular season on the road at Rice on Friday night.
The Boling Bulldogs fell to Tidehaven 35-26.
The first half was a defensive slugfest, and the second half was an offensive explosion. The first half was a back and forth defensive effort by both sides that featured two Bulldog defensive stops in the red zone, including an interception by Emmanuel Covarrubias of a pass tipped by Kameron Taylor. Tidehaven scored first with a 40-yard pass completion on fourth-and-6 to go up 6-0 with 2:45 left in the half.
The Bulldogs used most of that time driving 70 yards in nine plays with Trenton Jones finding the end zone from one yard out for the score with 8 seconds left in the half.
Jaxson Urbanek’s extra point was good, giving the Dogs a 7-6 lead at halftime.
The second half was a different story with the Tigers scoring on four of their six possessions. The only blemish was a pick six interception by Urbanek that gave the Bulldogs the lead on their second possession of the half. The Bulldogs managed two touchdowns of their own, but fourth down wasn’t kind to them as they turned it over on downs twice giving it back to the Tigers offense. The final time was with four minutes to play, trailing by nine points.
Boling ends the regular season next Friday at home against Brazos.
