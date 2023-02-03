Baseball starts for Wharton County schools

It’s baseball time. After two weeks of practices, Wharton, East Bernard and Boling will all be starting scrimmages this upcoming week.
East Bernard and Boling both made the playoffs last year and Wharton will be looking to join them this season.
Baseball for Wharton will be a little tougher this season, with the addition of Needville to District 25-4A.
Wharton will be under the direction of a new head coach with Kacey Waxler joining the Tigers. Waxler, before coaching with Wharton, was the pitching coach at Arlington Baptist University where he played his college baseball. The first-time head coach will have to replace a couple of starters who graduated, including Ryan Guzman who was a first-team all-district outfielder last season. The Tigers have a good core returning with junior Kendon Mayberry, the Newcomer of the Year, and senior Ryan Mendiola, a first-team utility player.
Outside of Needville, Wharton’s district also will include in-county rival El Campo, Brookshire Royal, Sealy, Navasota and Bellville.
Txhighschoolbaseball.com predicts both Boling and East Bernard to make the playoffs. Boling is predicted to win the district, with Danbury finishing second, East Bernard taking third place and Van Vleck grabbing the last spot.
Boling came in second place last season and will need to replace a few starters who graduated, namely two first-team all-district players in Brayden Bialas (infield) and Lance Kocian (pitcher/outfielder). Kocian is now pitching for Texas A&M Kingsville.
The Bulldogs have a lot of talent returning including the district’s defensive MVP, senior Trenton Jones. As a junior, Jones led 3A in doubles with 19. Another Bulldog was tops in 3A with senior Hayden Albert finishing with the second most strikeouts, with 108, one of only four pitchers in the classification with more than 100 Ks.
The Brahmas this year will need to fill a few spots with their ace, Dallas Novicke, who graduated, along with Eric Bradicich, the district’s offensive MVP, and Luke Minks. East Bernard has a solid core returning with seniors Korbyn Hudgins, Weston Swoboda, and Joseph Cooper earning second-team all-district last season. Cooper in district had a near .400 batting average last year.
East Bernard senior Cristian Ruiz and Hudgins and junior Clayton Fajkus will bring back the most pitching experience from last season.
Boling and East Bernard are staying in Region III, and the district this year will also include Brazos, Hempstead and Hitchcock.
