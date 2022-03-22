Boling walks away with win over Brazos

The Boling Bulldogs walked their way to a win over the Brazos Cougars 15-5 Friday night in New Gulf.
The Bulldogs took advantage of 17 walks to even their district record at one win and one loss.
Between the two schools, pitchers threw 27 walks, with eight batters drawing multiple free passes. Bulldog junior Jaxson Urbanek and sophomore Kyler Sweat drew three walks each.
Brazos used three different pitchers to try and slow Boling down. The Bulldogs were patient and had timely hits, ending the game in the sixth inning.
“We started to put the ball in play, taking our time, watching pitches and knowing what the (pitchers) weren’t good at and (it) worked good,” Boling senior Brayden Bialas said.
Bialas had two hits, a team-high. He also scored three runs and drove in two Bulldogs.
Boling grabbed a 5-0 lead after the first two innings of play. With Brazos having a hard time finding the strike zone Boling played station-to-station baseball with a series of walks and singles coming around to score.
While leading, the Bulldogs lived dangerously, loading the bases in every inning except the sixth.
Brazos got on the scoreboard in the top of the third inning. After starting the inning with two strikeouts, the Bulldogs loaded the bases with three straight walks. Brazos picked up their first run with a hit-by-pitch.
Sweat ended the inning, grabbing a short pop-up from his catching position.
Brazos pulled closer in the following inning getting two more runs. With the bases loaded, a hit-by-pitch and a single made the game 5-3.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Bulldogs wrestled control of the game away from Brazos with their biggest inning, scoring five runs and sending 12 batters to the plate.
Boling led off with back-to-back walks. Bialas made it 6-3 with a single to center. The Bulldogs strung three more walks together to drive in two more runs before getting their first out in the inning. Boling sent five more batters to the plate scoring twice more before the inning ended.
During the game, there was only one 1-2-3 inning.
Brazos put base runners on throughout the night, but they didn’t get any timely hits with Boling pitchers and defense limiting any damage.
Leading 11-5, Boling finished off Brazos with four final runs in the bottom of the sixth.
After loading the bases to start the inning, Brazos nearly extended the game with two quick outs. Bulldog senior Lance Kocian took the 17th walk of the night for Boling to make it 12-5. Boling added another run on a passed ball, with the other two base runners moving up 90-feet. Bulldog junior Hayden Albert hit a single to left field to end the game.
The Bulldogs will get district in-county rivals East Bernard Friday on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.