The Bulldogs scored early and often in a 69-13 victory on Parents night in Boling against the Hempstead Bobcats.
The Bulldogs struck first, forcing a three-and-out by Hempstead. After the punt, they drove 53 yards in nine plays, and Trenton Jones ran it in untouched from six yards out for the score.
A deep kick and a penalty on the ensuing kickoff put the Bobcats in a hole from their own 6. Kaden Lunford tipped a Bobcat pass and Jaxson Urbanek corralled it for the interception, running it back 14 yards for pick-six touchdown, giving the Dogs the lead 14-0 early on.
The Bulldog defense forced another punt on the next Bobcat Drive, but they fumbled it away deep in their own territory. But the defense stiffened again, and Franklin Gavranovic recovered a Hempstead fumble to give the Dogs the ball back at their own 29 yard line. They then drove it 71 yards in eight plays and Trenton Jones rans it in from three yards out for his second touchdown of the game, giving the Dogs the lead 20-0 early in the second quarter.
After trading punts with the Bobcats on the next series, the Dogs converted again, on a six-play 44-yard drive with Chard Hayes running it in from 13 yards out. A bobbled snap on the extra point attempt led to a deep scramble by Urbanek, but he was able to corral the ball and find Ty Rolf in the end zone for the two-point conversion.
Hempstead got the ball back with only 1:32 remaining in the half, but the Dogs forced yet another three-and-out by the Bobcats, and the high snap on the punt attempt was recovered on the 1 yard line. Nathan King punched it in on the next play and the Dogs took a 35-0 lead to halftime.
Nathan King got a great kickoff return to open the second half of play, returning it 66 yards all the way to the Bobcat 9, and Ryan O’Neal punched it in two plays later from the 6, pushing Dogs the lead to 42-0 less than a minute into the third quarter.
The Dogs tacked on another score late in the third after recovering a fumble deep in Bobcat territory. Ryan O’Neal got his second score of the night on a 1-yard run.
With 9:32 to play, after yet another three-and-out by the defense, Nathan King scored again from 11 yards out for his second touchdown of the game, pushing the Dogs lead to 56-0.
Hempstead finally scored on a 57-yard touchdown run, but Sebastian Tovar blocked the extra point. After a return of the kickoff, Ryan O'Neal set the Dogs up deep in Bobcat territory and three plays later, Emanuel Covarrubias ran it in from 4 yards out to push the Dogs lead to 63-6. After yet another turnover on downs, Covarrubias scored again on a 22-yard run, capping off a four-play, 44-yard drive and pushing the lead to 69-6 with 3:00 left to play. Hempstead scored one more time, bringing the final tally to 69-13.
The Bulldogs put up 412 yards of offense, with five players scoring touchdowns.
On defense, they only allowed 147 total yards to the Bobcats, with 107 of that coming on two plays. They forced seven punts and three turnovers, also forcing the Bobcats to turn it over on downs as well.
