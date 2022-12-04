Watson returns to Houston as Cleveland beats Texans 27-14

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is sacked by Houston Texans defenders Ogbonnaia Okorankwo (45) and Mario Addison (97) during Sunday’s game at NRG Stadium. The Browns beat the Texans 24-14.

 Photo by Joe Southern

The Cleveland Browns beat the Houston Texans 27-14 before a sparse crowd at NRG Stadium last Sunday afternoon.

The two offenses combined for one touchdown as the defenses and special teams scored three touchdowns. The Texans held a 5-0 lead until just before halftime when they gave up a 76-yard punt return touchdown. They were never in the game after that.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.