Watson returns to Houston as Cleveland beats Texans 27-14

The Cleveland Browns beat the Houston Texans 27-14 before a sparse crowd at NRG Stadium last Sunday afternoon.
The two offenses combined for one touchdown as the defenses and special teams scored three touchdowns. The Texans held a 5-0 lead until just before halftime when they gave up a 76-yard punt return touchdown. They were never in the game after that.
“It normally comes down to what most games come down to. One statistic that tells the story of a game is the turnover ratio. Whenever you talk about non-offensive touchdowns, you give up three, that's going to be tough to win. So, offensively, got to protect the ball better. We had some opportunities down in the red zone, we weren't able to cash in,” Texans head coach Lovie Smith said.
The real story was the return of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to the playing field after not playing for 700 days. Watson’s last game was Jan. 3, 2021, where he completed 28 passes in 39 attempts for 365 yards with three touchdowns and one interception for the Texans versus the Titans.
Then in March 2021, 26 women filed civil lawsuits alleging Watson turned massage appointments into unwanted sexual encounters. Two Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson on criminal charges, and he settled 23 of the 26 civil suits (one case was dropped).
In an NFL discipline arbitration hearing, the arbiter found that it was more likely than not that Watson had engaged in sexual assault, and that he “acted with a reckless disregard for the consequences of his actions,” and called Watson’s behavior “predatory” and “more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL.” Watson sat out the 2021 season while being paid by the Texans and served an 11-game suspension after being traded to the Browns. The suspension ended today against the Texans.
The Texans traded Watson to the Browns in exchange for the Browns’ first-round draft picks in 2022, 2023 and 2024, a fourth-round pick in 2022, a third-round pick in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2024. The Browns will receive the Texans sixth-round pick in 2024. After the trade, Watson signed a five-year contract for $230 million, all of which was guaranteed.
Watson has maintained he’s done nothing wrong in each of his media appearances since joining the Browns. On Aug. 12, Watson issued a brief apology “to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation,” and on Aug. 18, he said, “I have always stood on my innocence and never assaulted anyone or disrespected anyone.”
When asked after the game if he now felt remorseful, Watson replied, ““Like I said before, that's something that legal and clinical have answered before, and they don't want me to address anything like that. Of course, it's a tough situation. The suspension was tough. But at the same time, my main focus was just trying to be 1-0 as a football player today. I was just excited to be back on the field today. I did everything that I was asked and was required to do. I did all that, and I was able to be able to play and be on the field today.”
It started out like any other Texans game as quarterback Kyle Allen threw an interception on the first play of the game. However, this time the Browns went three and out and gave the ball back to the Texans. After the Texans went four and out, the Browns fumbled the ball back to the Texans, and Ka’imi Fairbairn put the Texans ahead 3-0 with a 44-yard field goal. Later in the first quarter, Watson threw an interception to Jalen Pitre in the end zone. Pitre returned it to the Browns 26-yard line, but the Texans could not capitalize on the turnover, and the quarter ended with the Texans ahead 3-0.
In the second quarter, the Texans had a fourth and goal at the 1-yard line, but Allen threw an incomplete pass. The Browns took over on their 1-yard line and the Texans’ defense did what the offense couldn’t do as they scored when Nick Chubb was tackled in the end zone by Roy Lopez for a safety, giving the Texans a 5-0 lead.
The Texans were in control until with 3:41 to go in the half, Donovan Peoples-Jones returned a punt 76-yards for a touchdown to give the Browns a 7-5 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, the Browns took a 14-5 lead when Denzel Ward returned a Kyle Allen fumble 4 yards for a touchdown.
“We can't give up a long punt return. We had a lot of missed tackles on that punt return. Of course, we've got to protect the ball better when we have it down there – that led to seven more points. So, if you play that way offensively and special team-wise, it is going to be tough.” Smith said.
After a Fairbairn 35-yard field goal, the Browns extended their lead to 17-8 as York connected on a 43-yard field goal with 9:36 to go in the game. On the next play from scrimmage, Allen was picked off by Tony Fields II for a 16-yard pick six, making the score 24-8. York added another field goal to increase the lead to 27-8. With 1:57 to go in the game, Nico Collins caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Allen to make the final score 27-14.
For the game, Kyle Allen completed 20 of 39 passes for 201 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Dameon Pierce rushed 18 times for 73 yards. The Texans had 283 total yards and four turnovers.
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said the defense spotted things on film during practice that led them to believe they could get turnovers.
“Yeah, we knew we were going to have some opportunities. We just had to make the most of it, being able to stay tight in coverage. We felt if we got some pressure in his (Allen’s) face, we were going to be able to get him off the spot, get him some errant throws and get him to make some plays through the air, and we were able to do that. Especially forcing some fumbles as well, that came up big,” Garrett said.
For the Browns, Deshaun Watson completed 12 of 22 passes for 131 yards and one interception. Nick Chubb carried the ball 17 times for 80 yards. The Browns had 304 total yards and two turnovers.
“I wouldn't say I was jittery. It was just more so of getting out there and being able to play. Live bullets are coming at you. For the past however long, since I've been back on the practice field, guys are coming towards me, but they're not allowed to hit me. This is the first time I've had action other than the preseason game, which was eight plays, I think, where guys were coming at me full speed and trying to get the ball from me. Like I said, it's just knocking off the rust and getting the timing down with the receivers and the offense and knowing who is blocking for me up front and how they block and where they're going to sit in a situation. So, it was the first time for live action, but it was good to feel it,” said Watson.
Next week, the Texans (1-10-1) play at Dallas on Sunday afternoon.
Scoring plays:
Q1: 8:02 HOU Ka’imi Fairbairn 44-yard field goal.
HOU 3, CLE 0
Q2: 11:53 HOU Nick Chubb tackled in end zone by Roy Lopez for safety.
HOU 5, CLE 0
3:41 CLE Donovan Peoples-John 76-yard punt return. Cade York extra point kick.
CLE 7, HOU 5
Q3: 10:10 CLE Denzel Ward returned a Kyle Allen fumble 4-yards for a touchdown. York extra point kick.
CLE 14, HOU 5
5:21 HOU Fairbairn 35-yard field goal.
CLE 14, HOU 8
Q4: 9:36 CLE York 43-yard field goal.
CLE 17, HOU 8
9:30 CLE Tony Fields II 16-yard interception return for touchdown. York extra point kick.
CLE 24, HOU 8
4:03 CLE York 42-yard field goal.
CLE 27, HOU 8
1:57 HOU Nico Collins 6-yard touchdown pass from Allen. 2-point conversion failed.
CLE 27, HOU 14
