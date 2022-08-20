Texans come from behind again, beat Rams 24-20

The Houston Texans scored with 1:05 to go in the game to beat the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 24-20 in Los Angeles on Friday night.
For the second week in a row, third team quarterback Jeff Driskel threw a last-minute touchdown pass to give the Texans a 2-0 record in preseason play. With 1:05 to go, Driskel found third team tight end Mason Schreck for a 12-yard touchdown pass to put the Texans up 24-20. The Texans’ defense then stopped the Rams on the Texans’ 10 yard line as time ran out.
“You always want to finish on a high note,” said Texans’ head coach Lovie Smith. “To finish it off that way should give them (the team) confidence going into the San Francisco game.”
Starting quarterback Davis Mills played the entire first half and completed 10 of 17 passes for 97 yards and one touchdown and directed the offense to 105 total yards. He left the game with the Texans holding a 7-6 halftime lead. Second team quarterback Kyle Allen came on to play the third quarter and most of the fourth and he completed 9 of 12 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown.
Driskel came on with 5:06 to play and completed 3 of 3 passes for 17 yards and the game winning touchdown. Driskel had a key run on a third down and 15-yard play as he scrambled for 14 yards. The Texans then went for it on fourth down and made a first down as they continued their drive to the end zone.
Wide receiver Nico Collins had four receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown reception with one second to go in the first half.
“It was the last play of the half, and we were in the red zone. I was thinking let’s take a shot. The pass was to me and I went and got it. I am a tall guy and when I am against a smaller defensive back, I am going to get the ball,” Collins said.
The Texans defense had five sacks in the first half and finished the game with six as Derek Rivers sacked Bryce Perkins with 37 seconds to go in the game to help keep the Rams out of the end zone. The Texans defense held the Rams to 24 total yards in the third quarter, but the Texans’ special teams gave up a touchdown as the Texans fumbled a punt return and the Rams’ Roger Carter carried it into the endzone to pull the Rams closer as the Texans’ lead was only 14-13 at the end of the third quarter.
For the Rams, second team quarterback John Wofford completed 14 of 22 passes for 142 yards on one half of play. Third team quarterback Bryce Perkins played the second half and completed 11 of 13 passes for 123 yards. Receiver Lance McCutcheon caught five passes for 96 yards.
The Texans play the San Francisco 49ers Thursday night at NRG Stadium to end the preseason.
4:53 LA Rams Matt Gay 43-yard field goal.
0:43 LA Rams Matt Gay 36-yard field goal.
0:01 Texans Nico Collins 18-yard touchdown pass from Davis Mills. Ka’imi Fairbairn extra point kick.
5:50 Texans Teagan Quitoriano 6-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Allen. Ka’imi Fairbairn extra point kick.
3:11 LA Rams Roger Carter 8-yard fumble recovery run. Matt Gay extra point kick.
12:46 Texans Ka’imi Fairbairn 42-yard field goal.
5:11 LA Rams Trey Ragas 7-yard touchdown run. Matt Gay extra point kick.
1:05 Texans Mason Schreck 12-yard pass from Jeff Driskel. Ka’imi Fairbairn extra point kick.
