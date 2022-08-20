Texans come from behind again, beat Rams 24-20

Houston Texans quarterback Jeff Driskel changes a play at the line of scrimmage during a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints. For the second week in a row Driskel threw a game-winning touchdown, this time to beat the Rams in Los Angles, 24-20.

 Photo by Joe Southern

The Houston Texans scored with 1:05 to go in the game to beat the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 24-20 in Los Angeles on Friday night.

For the second week in a row, third team quarterback Jeff Driskel threw a last-minute touchdown pass to give the Texans a 2-0 record in preseason play. With 1:05 to go, Driskel found third team tight end Mason Schreck for a 12-yard touchdown pass to put the Texans up 24-20. The Texans’ defense then stopped the Rams on the Texans’ 10 yard line as time ran out.

