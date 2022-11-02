Boling wants to rebound against Brazos

Boling running back Ryan O’Neal (22) leaps over a Luling tackler during action earlier this year at Bulldog Stadium. The Bulldogs finish the regular season Friday at home against Brazos.

 Joe Southern

With the playoffs on the horizon, the Boling Bulldogs (6-3, 3-2) will look to end a two-game losing streak when they take on the Brazos Cougars (7-2, 3-2) Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.

The Cougars are coming off a 42-0 shutout win over Danbury last Friday. Brazos’ game with Boling will be their third road game in a row.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.