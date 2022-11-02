Boling wants to rebound against Brazos

With the playoffs on the horizon, the Boling Bulldogs (6-3, 3-2) will look to end a two-game losing streak when they take on the Brazos Cougars (7-2, 3-2) Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
The Cougars are coming off a 42-0 shutout win over Danbury last Friday. Brazos’ game with Boling will be their third road game in a row.
The Bulldog defense has made it tough for teams rushing the ball, allowing 125 yards per game this season. However, in Boling’s last two losses, they’ve allowed 200 yards passing.
Boling’s defensive secondary will get another chance to test themselves with Brazos. The Bulldogs will have to be on the lookout for Brazos senior quarterback Bryson Bennett. The Cougar quarterback is a true dual threat with nearly 2,000 passing and rushing yards combined.
Bennett leads the Cougars in rushing yards, with senior running back Vinny Aguilar second on the team with nearly 100 rushing attempts.
Brazos doesn’t have one passing target the Bulldogs can lock down because Bennett has connected with several different receivers this season. Bennett is most dangerous when throwing the ball, picking up nearly nine yards a passing attempt, and only throwing two interceptions this season.
“We have to be more consistent with our reads in the secondary to stop the deep ball,” Boling head football coach Kevin Urbanek said. “Other than that, we just have to keep grinding (the football) on offense and defensively we have to get some third down stops and force Brazos to punt the ball.”
The Bulldogs have forced 14 turnovers, and have picked off four passes. Boling senior quarterback/defensive back Jaxson Urbanek leading the team with two. Boling senior Christian Montalvo and junior Kyler Sweat have the other two Bulldog picks.
Brazos has given up more than 30 points twice this season, allowing 50 points to Van Vleck. Overall the defense averaging 18 points a game.
“Their defense is very athletic,” Urbanek said. “They have good size in the box and have secondary kids that can run and rally to the ball.”
Brazos will see a heavy dose of Boling rushing attack led by junior running back Ryan O’Neal. Boling as a team has manufactured more than 3,000 yards on the ground. O’Neal leads Wharton County and District 14 in rushing yards with 1,667 yards.
The Boling Bulldogs fell to Tidehaven 35-26 last Friday.
The first half was a defensive slugfest, and the second half was an offensive explosion. The first half was a back and forth defensive effort by both sides that featured two Bulldog defensive stops in the red zone, including an interception by Emmanuel Covarrubias of a pass tipped by Kameron Taylor. Tidehaven scored first with a 40-yard pass completion on fourth-and-6 to go up 6-0 with 2:45 left in the half.
The Bulldogs used most of that time driving 70 yards in nine plays with Trenton Jones finding the end zone from one yard out for the score with 8 seconds left in the half.
Jaxson Urbanek’s extra point was good, giving the Dogs a 7-6 lead at halftime.
The second half was a different story with the Tigers scoring on four of their six possessions. The only blemish was a pick six interception by Urbanek that gave the Bulldogs the lead on their second possession of the half. The Bulldogs managed two touchdowns of their own, but fourth down wasn’t kind to them as they turned it over on downs twice giving it back to the Tigers offense. The final time was with four minutes to play, trailing by nine points.
Boling ends the regular season next Friday at home against Brazos.
(Shawn Chilek contributed to this report.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.