The Wharton Swim program is growing, this year eight youth athletes qualified for the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation (TAAF) state meet in Brownsville, starting tomorrow at the Margaret M. Clark Aquatic Center.
Wharton had athletes competing in 24 different events, with Blake LeBouf grabbing the program’s lone regional championship this year.
LeBouf in the boys 6 and under 25-yard freestyle turned in a blazing time of 32.35, two seconds quicker than the next closest swimmer.
Also making state are the boys 11-12 200-yard freestyle relay of Jayden Garza, Grayson Gutierrez, Korbin Salas, Xyrus Zarate and Alex Sandoval (alternate), Easton Williams in the boys 8 and under 25 freestyle and Henley Matula will swim in the girls 9-10 25-yard freestyle.
Matula is Wharton’s lone returner to the state meet, qualifying in the 25-yard freestyle and 25-yard breaststroke last year. Matula was also part of a state relay team in the 100-Yard Medley Relay and the 100-Yard Freestyle Relay.
Wharton came close to sending a few more swimmers to the state meet, but only the top three in each youth event qualified.
Despite having the regional champion, the girls Wharton swimmers had the higher overall team score, with 33 points tying them for sixth place. R&R Aquatics won the girls championship with 219 points. The boys scored 29 points for seventh place. R&R Aquatics also won the boys championship with 209 points.
RESULTS
Event 3 Girls 9-10 100 Yard Medley Relay
Regional Champion - Lake Jackson Swim (1:16.91)
2) El Campo Red Wave Swim (1:20.47) - Breckyn Drapela, Annie Aertker, Harper Hubenak, Sadie Hensley
4) Wharton Swim (1:34.72) - Blair Kirby, Sawyer Watts, Henley Matula, Landry Watts
Event 7 Girls 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle
Regional Champion - Lake Jackson Swim (33.39)
3) El Campo Red Wave (36.47) Sadie Hensley
8) Wharton Swim (41.16) Landry Watts
Event 8 Boys 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle
Regional Champion - R&R Aquatics (32.16)
6) Wharton Swim (40.32) Colton Rodriguez
Event 12 Boys 8 & Under 25 Yard Backstroke
Regional Champion - El Campo Red Wave (21.31) Cooper Hensley
2) El Campo Red Wave (21.88) Rhett Pfardrescher
6) Wharton Swim (26.54) Easton Williams
7) El Campo Red Wave (26.59) Caleb Porter
Event 13 Girls 9-10 25 Yard Backstroke
Regional Champion - Lake Jackson Swim (17.94)
2) El Campo Red Wave (19.09) Breckyn Drapela
8) El Campo Red Wave (21.71) Harper Hubenak
17) Wharton Swim (26.51) Blair Kirby
Event 14 Boys 9-10 25 Yard Backstroke
Regional Champion - Lake Jackson Swim (17.82)
11) Wharton Swim (25.22) Alonzo Aguilera
14) El Campo Red Wave (26.48) Parker Eide
15) Wharton Swim (26.78) Colton Rodriguez
Event 17 Girls 9-10 25 Yard Breaststroke
Regional Champion - Lake Jackson Swim (21.88)
7 Wharton Swim (28.36) Sawyer Watts
Event 20 Boys 8 & Under 25 Yard Butterfly
Regional Champion - Bay City Swim (18.01)
2) Wharton Swim (24.49) Easton Williams
3) El Campo Red Wave (26.15) William Aertker
Event 21 Girls 9-10 25 Yard Butterfly
Regional Champion - El Campo Red Wave (17.97) Annie Aertker
2) Wharton Swim (18.48) Henley Matula
Event 24 Boys 6 & Under 25 Yard Freestyle
Regional Champion - Wharton Swim (32.35) Blake LeBouf
Event 26 Boys 8 & Under 25 Yard Freestyle
Regional Champion - El Campo Red Wave (18.08) Rhett Pfardrescher
3) El Campo Red Wave (19.02) Cooper Hensley
4) Wharton Swim (21.13) Easton Williams
6) El Campo Red Wave (22.16) Wade Cerny
9) El Campo Red Wave (24.69) Joshua Smith
11) El Campo Red Wave (25.06) Caleb Porter
15) El Campo Red Wave (29.54) Cameron Reck
Event 27 Girls 9-10 25 Yard Freestyle
Regional Champion - Lake Jackson Swim (15.40)
2) El Campo Red Wave (16.23) Annie Aertker
3) El Campo Red Wave (16.35) Sadie Hensley
4) Wharton Swim (16.75) Henley Matula
14) Wharton Swim (19.04) Landry Watts
15) El Campo Red Wave (19.34) Harper Hubenak
19) Wharton Swim (19.80) Blair Kirby
20) Wharton Swim (20.14) Sawyer Watts
Event 28 Boys 9-10 25 Yard Freestyle
Regional Champion - R&R Aquatics (14.27)
7) Wharton Swim (18.34) Colton Rodriguez
10) Wharton Swim (18.58) Alonzo Aguilera
15) El Campo Red Wave (21.61) Parker Eide
Event 37 Girls 9-10 100 Yard Freestyle Relay
Regional Champion - El Campo Red Wave (1:08.26) Breckyn Drapela, Harper Hubenak, Sadie Hensley, Annie Aertker
5) Wharton Swim (1:18.23) Landry Watts, Sawyer Watts, Blair Kirby, Henley Matula
Event 45 Girls 11-12 100 Yard Freestyle
Regional Champion - Bay City Swim (1:07.37)
11) Wharton Swim (1:20.49) Kaitlyn Rodriguez
Event 46 Boys 11-12 100 Yard Freestyle
Regional Champion - R&R Aquatics (1:08.35)
6) Wharton Swim (1:15.21) Xyrus Zarate,
15) El Campo Red Wave (1:40.94) Harrison Porter
Event 47 Girls 13-14 100 Yard Freestyle
Regional Champion - West of the Brazos Swim (59.07)
5) Wharton Swim (1:20.33) Melanie Rodriguez
Event 52 Boys 11-12 50 Yard Backstroke
Regional Champion - Bay City Swim (36.78)
6) Wharton Swim (46.73) Xyrus Zarate
10) Wharton Swim (50.95) Jayden Garza
11) El Campo Red Wave (52.27) Harrison Porter
14) Wharton Swim (56.46) Grayson Gutierrez
15) Wharton Swim (56.89) Korbin Salas
17) El Campo Red Wave (1:00.19) Ian Saucedo
20) Wharton Swim (1:02.60) Alexander Sandoval
Event 53 Girls 13-14 50 Yard Backstroke
Regional Champion - Unattached Athlete (28.51)
5) El Campo Red Wave (39.88) Kinsley Koudela
10) El Campo Red Wave (43.71) Abigail Porter
11) Wharton Swim (48.17) Melanie Rodriguez
13) El Campo Red Wave (53.81) Olivia Wenglar
Event 58 Boys 11-12 50 Yard Breaststroke
Regional Champion - Bay City Swim (42.46)
7) Wharton Swim (1:11.36) Grayson Gutierrez
Event 64 Boys 11-12 50 Yard Butterfly
Regional Champion - R&R Aquatics (33.70)
5) Wharton Swim (1:06.97) Alexander Sandoval
Event 69 Girls 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle
Regional Champion - Bay City Swim (29.58)
2) El Campo Red Wave (32.01) Faith Cerny
12) El Campo Red Wave (37.06) Sophie Porter
13) Wharton Swim (37.55) Kaitlyn Rodriguez
14) El Campo Red Wave (37.63) Kate Pfardrescher
Event 70 Boys 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle
Regional Champion - R&R Aquatics (31.02)
8) Wharton Swim (35.50) Xyrus Zarate
12) Wharton Swim (38.68) Jayden Garza
16) Wharton Swim (41.64) Korbin Salas
19) El Campo Red Wave (44.56) Harrison Porter
20) Wharton Swim (46.33) Grayson Gutierrez (46.33)
21) Wharton Swim (47.30) Alexander Sandoval
23) El Campo Red Wave (52.45) Ian Saucedo
Event 81 Girls 13-14 200 Yard Freestyle
Regional Champion - Unattached Athlete (1:59.55)
6) Wharton Swim (3:05.87) Melanie Rodriguez
Event 86 Boys 11-12 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
Regional Champion - R&R Aquatics (2:12.84)
3) Wharton Swim (2:42.26) Jayden Garza, Grayson Gutierrez, Korbin Salas, Xyrus Zarate
