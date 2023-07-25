Fast Sharks

The Wharton Sharks swim team will be heading to state tomorrow to compete at the state meet, and for seven it will be their first time. The swimmers who’ll be competing at state are Blake LeBouf , Easton Williams, Henley Matula, Jayden Garza, Grayson Gutierrez, Korbin Salas, Xyrus Zarate and Alex Sandoval. The Sharks are coached by former East Bernard standout Valerie Grigar, who is a college swimmer at Henderson State University.

 Courtesy Photo

The Wharton Swim program is growing, this year eight youth athletes qualified for the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation (TAAF) state meet in Brownsville, starting tomorrow at the Margaret M. Clark Aquatic Center.

Wharton had athletes competing in 24 different events, with Blake LeBouf grabbing the program’s lone regional championship this year.

