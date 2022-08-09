Wharton football Q&A with Coach Dotson

In advance of scrimmages, Wharton Tigers head football coach Alvin Dotson II sat down with the Wharton Journal-Spectator recently to talk about the upcoming season.
Dotson joined the Tigers in December last year, coming from Baytown Sterling, a 6A high school, where he was the defensive coordinator.
Below are questions asked to Dotson and his responses.
WJS: How was the summer strength and conditioning workouts?
Dotson: We had about 90 to 96 kids at one point show up and fluctuated between the 70 and 90s, but I was really happy with the turnout. A lot of the football players showed up every day and got stronger. Coach (Mike) Anzaldua our strength and conditioning coach did a great job.
WJS: Wharton has had a tough time the last few years, what have you been doing to put trust and respect back into the program?
Dotson: I wanted to focus on two things, the kids and the community. I didn’t want people to come in and think I was just a football coach that just cared about winning. I wanted to show people I cared about kids and I wanted to show the players that I would be here for them. I’m an educator first, but the main focus is the kids and the community. Once we got here we were able to gauge where the program was and see the type of things that we wanted to do. Everybody bought in. From the home visits to just going around and meeting the community and getting everybody’s feedback. Most of it was positive, (but) all of it wasn’t positive. I’m focusing on the positive. I’m focusing on my athletes and the community.
WJS: For those that aren’t familiar with your coaching, just kind of talk about what people should be expecting to see on offense and defense (this) year.
Dotson: I’m mainly a defensive guy by trade, so we’re going to pride ourselves on playing great defense (and) focusing on using our team speed. We’re going to base out of a 3-4 (front). On offense we’re going to be even more of a run-orientated offense, based on using our angles and team speed to wear defenses down. Making that transition is going to be a learning curve but the kids have already started to embracing that philosophy.
WJS: Obviously this is your first year here, you don’t really have returners in your system and style, but our their position groups you’re keeping an eye on.
Dotson: Right now definitely the quarterback position. Moving from a pass-first (offense) to a run-first (offense), he’s going to be called on to do some other things besides throw the ball that is going to cause split-second decisions making, so definitely the quarterback. And the linebacker position, in a 3-4 defense it’s a linebacker-heavy defense. We’re not necessarily looking for the big linebackers, but definitely guys who are tough and can run.
WJS: I know you don’t know much about district, but do you have any thoughts on what you’ll be seeing this year?
Dotson: Just from watching video last year and studying what some of the teams did I know that El Campo and Bellville like to run the ball. I know that West Columbia likes to run the ball. I know that Royal and Sweeny seem to be more of a spread style (offense). But I think this is a very good defensive district. Sealy plays good defense. I just think this is a good defensive district. But I kind of got a feel for the identity of teams, of course you never know until you play them.
The Tigers in the preseason will have two scrimmages, the first coming against Needville on the road this Friday. They will meet up with Stafford at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium next Friday in their final scrimmage before non-district begins.
