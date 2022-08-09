Wharton football Q&A with Coach Dotson

Alvin Dotson II

In advance of scrimmages, Wharton Tigers head football coach Alvin Dotson II sat down with the Wharton Journal-Spectator recently to talk about the upcoming season. 

Dotson joined the Tigers in December last year, coming from Baytown Sterling, a 6A high school, where he was the defensive coordinator.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.