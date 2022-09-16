Sugar and Salt Series starts in Space Cowboys favor

The Salt Lake Bees have come to town but it’s the Sugar Land Space Cowboys who are doing all the buzzing as they have taken two of three games in the six-game series heading into this weekend.
In the first-ever meeting of the two Triple A teams, the Space Cowboys came away with a 4-3 win in 10 innings. They followed it up the next night with a 6-1 romp. The Bees then stung the Space Cowboys Thursday night 6-5.
Thursday: Salt Lake 6, Sugar Land 5
The Sugar Land Space Cowboys hit a trio of home runs Thursday night in a 6-5 loss to the Salt Lake Bees at Constellation Field.
Pedro León, Scott Manea and Corey Julks each homered in the losing effort.
Julks delivered his 27th home run of the year with an opposite-field solo shot in the eighth inning. He leads the Space Cowboys and all Houston Astros minor leaguers in home runs and is tied for fourth in the Pacific Coast League.
León made it a one-run game in the ninth with a solo homer to give him 17 on the year. He also stole his 38th base of the season as well, which places him third in the PCL. León is the only Triple A player with at least 15 home runs and 35 stolen bases this year.
Manea hit the first of the three home runs with a solo shot to left field in the seventh. It was his third of the season and first at Constellation Field.
The Space Cowboys scored the first run of the night on an RBI single from Jake Meyers in the first. They added another in the second on a sacrifice fly from Edwin Diaz.
Salt Lake broke through with a three-run fifth, which included a two-run single from Kean Wong. Monte Harrison helped pad the lead with a solo home run in the seventh, giving him nine on the season.
Wednesday: Sugar Land 6, Salt Lake 1
Alex De Goti’s three-run homer Wednesday night gave the Sugar Land Space Cowboys their second straight win over the Salt Lake Bees to open their six-game series at Constellation Field.
De Goti’s three-run blast – giving him nine home runs on the year – came in the fifth inning to erase a 1-0 Salt Lake lead. De Goti delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly in the Space Cowboys’ 4-3 win in 10 innings Tuesday in the series opener.
Marty Costes had a pair of RBI on the evening, providing an RBI single in the sixth and a sacrifice fly in the eighth. The Space Cowboys added another run in the eighth when Pedro León scored on a balk.
Misael Tamarez made his first home start since being assigned to the Space Cowboys from Double A Corpus Chrsiti and received the winning decision. He struck out seven batters and allowed just one hit through five innings of work. Tamarez is ranked as the Houston Astros’ No. 19 prospect by MLB.com.
Parker Mushinski tossed two scoreless and hitless innings, with Ronel Blanco and Enoli Paredes also adding scoreless relief innings to finish out the win.
Salt Lake scored its lone run of the night on a solo home run from Monte Harrison in the second.
León went 2-for-4 and stole two bases in the win, giving him 37 on the season. He is tied for third in the Pacific Coast League in stolen bases. Scott Manea finished the night 3-for-4.
Tuesday: Sugar Land 4, Salt Lake 3
In the first-ever meeting between the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and Salt Lake Bees, the Space Cowboys prevailed with a walk-off win victory Monday night at Constellation Field.
Alex De Goti drove in Scott Manea with a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to send the Space Cowboys to a 4-3 win.
The Space Cowboys jumped out to a 3-2 lead in the sixth on a two-run homer from Korey Lee, giving him 23 on the season. Lee’s 13 home runs since Aug. 1 are the most of all players within full-season Minor League Baseball affiliates. He is tied for seventh in thePacific Coast League with his 23 home runs.
Salt Lake tied the game at 3-3 in the eighth on a solo homer from Jake Gatewood. JP France tossed a scoreless 10th inning, extending his scoreless-inning streak to 12 innings pitched.
Manea began the 10th inning on second bases and moved to second on a fly ball to right field on a flyout from Edwin Diaz. De Goti brought Manea home on a sacrifice fly to right field, giving the Space Cowboys their eighth walk-off win of the season.
Salt Lake jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a two-run homer from Jack Mayfield. The Space Cowboys chipped into the lead in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI single from Manea.
Enoli Paredes delivered a scoreless ninth inning, striking out three batters, in the ninth inning to help set up the extra-inning win.
Upcoming
Friday night is Black Heritage Night with a pregame performance from TSU’s Ocean of Soul Band and a first pitch from Houston’s Trae Tha Truth. There will be a short sleeve hoodie giveaway to the first 2,000 fans. Game time is 7:05 p.m.
Saturday is Scout Night and Hispanic Heritage Night. A Jose Urquidy Mariachi bobblehead will be given to the first 2,000 fans. The postgame movie on the field, “Coco,” is open to all fans. Game time is 6:05 p.m.
Sunday is FFA Day. A Kyle Tucker AL Champion replica ring will be given to the first 2,000 fans. It is also Yoga Day with a Space Cowboys yoga mat and pregame yoga ticket add-on available yoga class (noon to 12:45 p.m.) Game time is 2:05 p.m.
