It took one extra game, but the Wharton Lady Tigers are playoff bound after beating the Sealy Lady Tigers 9-8 in a play-in game Saturday evening in Bellville.
The lead went back and forth, but Wharton wrestled it away from Sealy for the final time with a seven-run fifth inning, helping them eventually pick up the win.
“We thought we had a good chance against Sealy and went in pretty confident. Even after making a couple of mistakes in the first half of the game, our bats started coming through, just like the last time we played them,” Wharton coach Kelli Treybig said.
Trailing 3-2, Wharton senior Madison Hernandez got things going in the top of the fifth inning with a lead-off double. Wharton senior Zoey Johnson followed with a single, putting runners on the corners with no outs.
Wharton senior Macayla Jackson came through with a double, scoring two runs, putting the Lady Tigers up by one run. Still, with no outs, junior Pricilla Olmedo added two more insurance runs with a line drive over the left field wall. Wharton went on to score three more runs, jumping out to 8-3 lead to close out the fifth.
Despite the seven-run inning, Wharton still needed to hold of a Sealy comeback attempt to hold on for the win.
Sealy grabbed a run back in the bottom of the fifth and another four in the sixth, pulling them within one score. In the bottom of the seventh, Sealy came 60 feet away from tying the game, with one out and runners on the corners. Sealy put the ball in play to Jackson at third base. She grabbed the ground ball and tossed it to Olmedo getting the out at home plate. Wharton senior pitcher Sienna Owens induced a fly ball for the final out of the game, sending them to the postseason.
“The girls were so excited to be able to hold off their attempted comeback in the bottom of the seventh,” Treybig said. “Making the playoffs for the third year in a row is special but when we know how rough of a season it has been to make it here this time, that makes it mean even more.”
Wharton will play Sweeny, the number team from District 26, in a best-of-three series, with game one at home on Friday at 6 p.m. Game two and three if needed, will be in Sweeny on Saturday starting at 3 p.m.
Of the five schools in Wharton County, four teams made the playoffs. Along with Wharton, El Campo, East Bernard and Boling are postseason bound.
The Boling Lady Bulldogs will meet up with Shepherd High School in the first round in a best-of-three series. Game one will be at Spring High School on Friday at 6 p.m. Games two and three if needed, will be at C.E. King High School on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Boling is heading into the playoffs, coming off a 6-3 win over Hempstead to close out the regular season.
“This season has been full of challenges and will be into the postseason,” Lady Bulldog coach Abby Kutac said. “The girls are ready for a fight and have been battling all year so they are prepared for whatever will come. All I can ask for the postseason is for the whole team to continue giving 100 percent no matter their role.”
