Another series, another series won by the Wharton County Junior College Pioneers, this time by beating the Galveston College Whitecaps in two out of three games this past week.
The Pioneers beat the Whitecaps 16-8 Thursday on the road. Wharton split the home doubleheader Saturday, winning game one 13-3 and losing the finale 10-2.
In the two wins, Wharton’s bats were hot with 26 hits. The Pioneers in the three-game series hit seven home runs. Freshman outfielder Will Lee (Klein) led the team with two home runs.
Pioneer freshman pitcher Rome Shubert (Santa Fe) continued his dominance over conference teams grabbing his seventh win in the first game of the home doubleheader. Shubert pitched five innings, allowing three runs, all unearned. His ERA dropped to 1.11 on the season.
Shubert leads the team and conference in ERA and has the second-best in National Junior College Athletic Association Division I.
Wharton is second in the conference with a 15-6 record.
The Pioneers continue conference play this week with four games against Alvin Community College. Game one was Tuesday after the press deadline at home. Wharton will go on the road for game two on Thursday. The Pioneers will play their final weekend home double-header Saturday with game one starting at 2 p.m.
