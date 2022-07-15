Aces put Space Cowboys in a hole

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros) find themselves in a hole to the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks) at the two teams meet for the first time at Constellation Field.
The Aces (47-40 and second place in the Pacific Coast League West) took the first three games in the six-game series with the Space Cowboys (37-50 and fifth place in the PCL East). The series continues through Sunday before the teams pause of the All-Star break.
Lewis Brinson continued his hot July on Thursday night, collecting multiple hits for the fourth time in his last seven games as the Space Cowboys fell 9-0.
Over his last seven games, Brinson has hit .407 to go with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBIs. He ranks eighth in the Pacific Coast League with a .548 slugging percentage this year.
Chad Donato got the start for the Space Cowboys and struck out three through four innings, allowing two runs. Sugar Land native Stone Garrett hit his PCL-leading 22nd home run of the year – a grand slam in the sixth. It was the first grand slam hit against the Space Cowboys this season. Reno scored seven of its runs in the sixth, with Yonny Hernandez also providing a three-run triple. Former Houston Astros prospect Corbin Martin tossed eight scoreless innings, striking out six.
In a Wednesday matinee, David Hensley, Yainer Diaz and Taylor Jones each homered and accounted for all five Space Cowboys RBI in a 6-5 loss to Reno.
Jones got the Space Cowboys on the board with a two-run home run in the first inning, traveling 402 feet to center field. Reno jumped out to a 4-2 lead through their half of the sixth. Diaz chipped away with a solo home run in the bottom half of the inning. Diaz has hit five home runs through his first 18 games with the Space Cowboys. Hensley put the Space Cowboys out in front in the seventh with an opposite-field two run homer.
Peter Solomon got the start for Sugar Land and struck out four batters through five innings, allowing two runs on four hits. Pedro León went 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base. León now has 30 stolen bases on the year, which are the second-most amongst Triple A players.
On Tuesday the Space Cowboys dropped the inaugural contest between the two clubs, losing 5-4. Enmanuel Valdez put the Space Cowboys up 1-0 in the second with a solo home run. It was Valdez’s eighth home run since joining the Space Cowboys from Double A Corpus Christi. He leads all Astros minor leaguers with a combined 19 home runs and 71 RBI.
The Space Cowboys struck for three more runs in the third, tying the game at 4-4, on a two-run double from León and sacrifice fly from Diaz. Reno took the lead for good in the eighth on a sacrifice fly from Garrett. The Aces scored their other four runs in the third, including a three-run homer from Corbin Carroll.
Upcoming
The Space Cowboys host the Aces through Sunday. Promotional giveaways include an Alex Bregman Colt .45s road jersey on Saturday, and holiday socks on Sunday. The teams are off through Thursday for the All-Star break. Sugar Land will be on the road in Albuquerque for three games and Oklahoma City for six games before returning to Constellation Field on Aug. 2 to take on the Round Rock Express.
