The Boling Lady Bulldogs had a lifter tie for 10th place in the state powerlifting meet last Thursday in Corpus Christi.
Boling sophomore Adriana Penaloza finished with a combined lift of 610 pounds in the 132-pound weight class. Penaloza’s deadlift of 260 pounds was a personal best. In the 132-pound weight class, the state champion from Corpus Christi London lifted a combined 950 pounds.
Penaloza was the Lady Bulldogs’ lone lifter at state.
Boling scored no points. San Diego High School in South Texas won the state championship with 36 points. Winnie East Chambers, who won Region VI, Boling’s region, was seventh with 11 points.
In the area
Louise took six powerlifters to the state meet and two finished in the top-10. El Campo had one lady lifter at state who placed fourth.
Boys powerlifting
The boys’ powerlifting state championship will take place over the weekend in Abilene. East Bernard and Louise will have three lifters competing at state. Boling will have two.
